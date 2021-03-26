BREAKING: Shaka Smart hired as new men’s basketball head coach

A week after the university parted ways with Steve Wojciechowski, Jon Rothstein announced via Twitter Friday morning Shaka Smart will be the program’s 18th men’s basketball coach. He will be the first African American head coach in program history.

Smart, who was the former University of Texas head coach for six seasons, led the Longhorns to a 2021 Big 12 Conference title. However, UT was upset in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament by No. 14. seed Abilene Christian. At Texas, Smart possessed a 109-86 overall record and went 52-56 in Big 12 play, but had no NCAA Tournament wins.

Prior to his tenure with the Longhorns, Smart spent six seasons at the helm of Virginia Commonwealth University and led the program to a 2011 Final Four, as well as 26-win campaigns in each of his six seasons.

The 43-year-old has had 12 years of head coaching experience and has compiled a 272-142 record. Seven of his first 10 teams advanced to the NCAA Tournament and it would have been 11 if the COVID-19 pandemic did not cancel March Madness in 2019-20.

Before he became a head coach, Smart was an assistant under University of Florida’s Billy Donovan, Clemson University’s Oliver Purnell and Akron’s Keith Dambrot. Under Purnell he was also director of basketball operations from 2001-2003 at Dayton University. He started his coaching career as an assistant at California University in Pennsylvania, while he was getting his master’s degree, from 1999-2001.

As a player, Smart started four years at Kenyon College and was also a three-year team captain. He graduated magna cum laude with a history major in 1999. He holds the single-season and career record for most assists with 184 and 542, respectively. As a senior, he was All-North Coast Conference and also named NCAC Scholar Athlete of the Year. He was one of 20 students on the 1999 USA Today All-USA Academic Team.

Marquette also considered the Oregon, Wisconsin native in 2014 after Buzz Williams went to Virginia Tech. However, the then-VCU head coach had rejected the offer.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Zoe Comerford. She can be reached at isabel.comerford@marquette.edu or on Twitter @zoe_comerford.