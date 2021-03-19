BREAKING: Marquette Athletics parts ways with head coach Steve Wojciechowski

After seven seasons as head coach of Marquette men’s basketball, the university decided to part ways with Steve Wojciechowski this afternoon.

“After a thorough evaluation of our program over the last week, which included multiple conversations with Steve, I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program,” athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement. “I’m confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men who are leaders on and off the court will attract the highest caliber of coaching talent.”

Scholl said he thanks Wojciechowski for his dedication to student athletes and how he has represented the men’s basketball program and the university.

This comes after the Golden Eagles ended the 2020-21 season with a 13-14 overall record and a 68-49 loss in the first round of the BIG EAST Tournament to the Georgetown Hoyas, the eventual tournament champions. The past two consecutive years, in 2018-19 and 2019-20, Wojciechowski’s squads ended each season losing six out of their last seven games.

After becoming head coach in 2014 and spending seven seasons with the Golden Eagles, Wojciechowski amassed an overall record of 128-95 and 59-68 in the BIG EAST. His winning percentage was .574 overall and .465 in conference. He helped Marquette to two NCAA Tournament at-large bids and a National Invitational Tournament finals appearance in 2017.

The Severna Park, Maryland native still has two seasons remaining on his contract after receiving a five-year extension in May 2019 until the 2023-24 season. The statement said that the “transition cost and obligations related to the change in coaching leadership will be paid for entirely by Intercollegiate Athletics.”

The program has historically been successful winning the 1977 NCAA Championship under legendary head coach Al McGuire, as well as 33 NCAA Tournament appearances consisting of 16 Sweet Sixteen, seven Elite Eight and three Final Four appearances.

The statement said Marquette will start searching for a new head coach immediately.

This story is still developing.

This story was written by Zoe Comerford. She can be reached at isabel.comerford@marquette.edu or on Twitter @zoe_comerford.