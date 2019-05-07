Wojo, Marquette agree to five-year extension

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marquette men’s basketball head coach Steve Wojciechowski signed a contract extension keeping him in Milwaukee through 2023-’24, the athletic department announced Tuesday afternoon on its Instagram account.

“We are excited about the direction of our program and the progress it has made, both on and off the court, during Steve’s tenure,” athletic director Bill Scholl said in a press release.

Scholl declined to provide financial details of the contract. He also declined to specify whether the new contract was a pay raise. Marquette University’s latest 990 form indicated he made $1,775,464 in the 2016-’17 fiscal year.

The contract extension gives recruits more assurance that Wojciechowski will be in Milwaukee long term.

“Kids look at that kind of stuff,” Wojciechowski said. “The kids we’re recruiting know that I have great stability here.”

Since arriving at Marquette in 2014, Wojciechowski has taken the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Tournament twice and to the NIT once. He boasts a 97-69 record as the program’s 17th head coach.

Scholl said his expectations for Wojciechowski are in three categories: on the court, in the classroom and in the community.

“What we want to look at is trajectory and progress the program has been making over the last five years,” Scholl said. “We’re losing a couple of key players, and we’re still going to be really good. If that’s not a sustainable program, I don’t know what is.”

Wojciechowski will have most of his team returning after going to the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season, including BIG EAST Player of the Year Markus Howard. The team is losing four scholarship players: Sam and Joey Hauser via transfer and center Matt Heldt and guard Joseph Chartouny via graduation.