Wojo, Marquette agree to five-year extension

John Steppe, Executive Sports Editor|May 7, 2019

Photo by John Steppe

Marquette men’s basketball head coach Steve Wojciechowski signed a contract extension keeping him in Milwaukee through 2023-’24, the athletic department announced Tuesday afternoon on its Instagram account.

“We are excited about the direction of our program and the progress it has made, both on and off the court, during Steve’s tenure,” athletic director Bill Scholl said in a press release.

Scholl declined to provide financial details of the contract. He also declined to specify whether the new contract was a pay raise. Marquette University’s latest 990 form indicated he made $1,775,464 in the 2016-’17 fiscal year.

The contract extension gives recruits more assurance that Wojciechowski will be in Milwaukee long term.

“Kids look at that kind of stuff,” Wojciechowski said. “The kids we’re recruiting know that I have great stability here.”

Since arriving at Marquette in 2014, Wojciechowski has taken the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Tournament twice and to the NIT once. He boasts a 97-69 record as the program’s 17th head coach.

Scholl said his expectations for Wojciechowski are in three categories: on the court, in the classroom and in the community.

“What we want to look at is trajectory and progress the program has been making over the last five years,” Scholl said. “We’re losing a couple of key players, and we’re still going to be really good. If that’s not a sustainable program, I don’t know what is.”

Wojciechowski will have most of his team returning after going to the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season, including BIG EAST Player of the Year Markus Howard. The team is losing four scholarship players: Sam and Joey Hauser via transfer and center Matt Heldt and guard Joseph Chartouny via graduation.

About the Contributor
John Steppe, Executive Sports Editor

John Steppe is the executive sports editor for the Marquette Wire. He is a junior majoring in journalism and double-minoring in digital media and Spanish....

1 Comment

One Response to “Wojo, Marquette agree to five-year extension”

  1. Jim on May 7th, 2019 4:38 pm

    I am having a hard time accepting Wojo getting an extension. Only 2 trips to the Dance since his tenure began, both ending in embarrassingly lopsided victories for the opposition. Losing one of the few 4 star recruits he’s been able to convince to play in Milwaukee while building the team around 3 star players and grad transfers. We have fantastic facilities at MU, a rich tradition and membership in a top basketball conference. We pay very well. The results simply are not there to warrant this move.

