Car catches fire on 16th Street

Matthew Martinez, News ReporterJanuary 28, 2018Leave a Comment

Marquette University Police Department and the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a car on fire around 3 a.m. Jan. 28 on 16th Street near Cramer Hall.

MUPD is still investigating the incident, but Sergeant Berrios said MUPD believes a technical failure caused the fire. The passengers in the car were not affiliated with Marquette. MUPD confirmed there were no injuries.

