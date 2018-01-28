Car catches fire on 16th Street

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marquette University Police Department and the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a car on fire around 3 a.m. Jan. 28 on 16th Street near Cramer Hall.

MUPD is still investigating the incident, but Sergeant Berrios said MUPD believes a technical failure caused the fire. The passengers in the car were not affiliated with Marquette. MUPD confirmed there were no injuries.