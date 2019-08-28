Fire alarm goes off in Straz Tower Wednesday morning
A fire alarm went off at Straz Tower Wednesday morning at 4:35 a.m.
Students were immediately evacuated. Marquette University Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene.
University spokesperson Chris Stolarski didn’t immediately respond for comment.
