Car+fire+extinguished+near+Wells+St.+parking+structure

A car caught fire on the side of Wells St. between 12th and 13th St. in front of the Wells St. parking structure Sunday night.

Senior communication specialist, Shelby Williamson, said a Marquette student was driving in the area when they noticed smoke coming from their car. The driver then pulled over and called 911.

Two Milwaukee Fire Department engines were present at the scene to extinguish the fire along with multiple MUPD officers.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Benjamin Wells. He can be reached at benjamin.wells@marquette.edu