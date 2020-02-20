Smoke reported in Haggerty Hall

Smoke was reported around 8:30 p.m. tonight. Photo courtesy of Tony Wiza

Smoke was reported in Haggerty Hall around 8:30 p.m. tonight, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded and determined the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning elevator motor in Haggerty Hall. Nobody was in the elevator, and the building was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

MFD cleared the building and permitted occupants to return.

Facilities Planning and Management is investigating the malfunction.

This story previously stated incorrectly that smoke came from an elevator in Olin Engineering Center. The elevator was in Haggerty Hall. The Wire regrets this error.

This story is developing.