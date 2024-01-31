BREAKING: Fire in the laundry room of Schroeder Hall

Photo by Trinity Zapotocky A small fire was reported in the laundry room of Schroeder Hall.

Marquette University Police Department responded to a report of a fire in the laundry room in the basement of Schroeder Hall Tuesday Jan. 30. around 11:30 p.m.

“There was a small lint fire in the laundry room at Schroeder Hall. The building was evacuated as a precaution. Milwaukee Fire Department responded. There are no injuries and students have returned to the building,” Marquette University said in a statement.

Aubrey Hatfield, the desk receptionist at Schroeder said she called 911 after a girl came to the front desk with a video of the dryer on fire.

Students were instructed to the Alumni Memorial Union and Raynor Library and to stay until they were able to renter the building.

Residents were able to return to the building around 12:15 a.m.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected].