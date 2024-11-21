Shots fired on 20th street and W. Kilbourn near student housing

Photo by Brigid Bergquist Milwaukee Police Department are looking into multiple suspects.

Tonight at 8:38 p.m. shots were fired at N. 20th Street and W. Kilbourn Ave. One male subject, not affiliated with Marquette, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Marquette University Police Department and the Milwaukee Police Department responded to the scene, and are looking into multiple possible suspects.

Students living in housing across the street said they saw MUPD officers investigating at the 922 N. 20th street apartments owned by Tristian Estates.

The parking lot behind the 19th street student housing has been blocked off with caution tape, and MUPD officers have visited nearby housing asking for security camera footage.

An MUPD safety alert was sent out at 8:54 p.m., and an additional email with more information was sent out at 9:38 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information contact MUPD at 414-288-6800.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected]