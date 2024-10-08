Crash in front of Evans Scholars House leaves car damaged

Photo by Jack Belmont

A vehicle pursued by Milwaukee Police crashed Monday night around 11:30 p.m. on 13th and Wells. The car struck a pole, leaving it split it in half and damages to Marquette’s campus and student property.

According to Milwaukee Police, the vehicle was coming from the Southside and no casualties or life–threatening injuries were reported.

Glass, tire marks and broken concrete could be seen on the sidewalk outside the Evans Scholars House. Dylan Madison, a junior in the College of Communication and Evans Scholar, said he was scared and confused.

“Debris was just flying everywhere so obviously we beeline to the bushes and hide. When we [a group of Evans Scholars] decide to come back, all we can hear is, like, screams from the car,” said Madison.

Madison said that he saw the police were able to pull the driver out from the car and get him inside an ambulance.

Others, like Michael Takaki, a senior in the College of Communication, heard tires screeching before a loud bang and the sounds of sirens being apparent, commanding a sizable presence of student onlookers.

On scene you could see debris scraping cars, pushing the police to restrict access to the street until the Marquette University all-clear was sent out at 1:41 a.m.

Marquette University was unable to provide a statement as the incident began within District Two of Milwaukee’s Police Department.