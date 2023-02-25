Eagle Express crash occurs outside E-Hall

The vehicle ran past a red light, hitting an Eagle Express and damaging two windows in Marquette’s Engineering Hall. Photo courtesy Marquette Chicks

A collision involving a vehicle and an Eagle Express van occurred around 1 to 2 a.m. at the intersection of 16th St. and Wisconsin Ave. Saturday.

The vehicle ran past a red light, hitting an Eagle Express and damaging two windows in Marquette’s Engineering Hall. The Office of Marketing and Communication said the driver of the vehicle was found at fault and one person was treated for minor injuries.

JP Vargas, a sophomore in the College of Business Administration, was a passenger in the Eagle Express van at the time of the crash. He was sent to the hospital after hitting his face on the seat in front of him.

“I don’t think I’m okay,” Vargas said. “My nose is broken, I have some kind of injury in my neck and I’m pretty sure I have or had a concussion.”

Pictures from the incident show Vargas with a bruised face and blood splattered across the seats next to him. He said the first responders were not very helpful.

“I just wanted to contact my family back in Panama to let them know what was happening, and my friends here so they could help me in case it was really bad,” Vargas said. “I would ask (one of the first responders) questions about the ambulance and stuff and he would just respond in the rudest way possible.”

Vargas said the first responder kept insisting that he had been drinking. Vargas said he was feeling dizzy and felt like passing out, but he was not drinking.

The incident also damaged a street light and a tree. A man working to repair the windows in E-hall said it will take some time for the windows to be replaced due to needing a special order for the glass. He is unsure how long the order will take.

This is now the second crash this month involving an Eagle Express van after an Eagle Express was rear-ended Feb. 6.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Skyler Chun. She can be reached at [email protected]

Julia Abuzzahab, TJ Dysart and Izzy Fanfara-Drewel contributed to this story.