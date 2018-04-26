Car accident occurs outside Engineering Hall

Two cars crashed outside Engineering Hall in the afternoon Thursday.

A two-car accident occurred Thursday afternoon in front of Engineering Hall near the intersection at 17th Street and Wisconsin Ave.

Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, university spokesman Chris Jenkins said in an email. Neither of the individuals involved were affiliated with Marquette.