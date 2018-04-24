The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

MUPD to begin diversity liaison program

Josh Anderson, News ReporterApril 24, 2018Leave a Comment

Interim+MUPD+Chief+Jeff+Kranz+talks+about+the+upcoming+diversity+liaison+program.
Interim MUPD Chief Jeff Kranz talks about the upcoming diversity liaison program.

Interim MUPD Chief Jeff Kranz talks about the upcoming diversity liaison program.

Photo by Isaiah Gencuski

Photo by Isaiah Gencuski

Interim MUPD Chief Jeff Kranz talks about the upcoming diversity liaison program.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Marquette University Police Department is in the process of training diversity liaison officers who will talk with community members who feel they have been racially profiled by MUPD.

The diversity officer liaison program has yet to officially launch, but MUPD Sgt. Glenn Berrios-Schroeder said he hopes to have the program ready to launch within the next two months.

The department’s goal is to help facilitate dialogue between MUPD and the community it serves, Interim Chief Jeff Kranz said.

When hiring new officers, Kranz said he looks for younger, more open-minded officers who come from urban backgrounds.

“I can train you not to racial profile. I can train you not to do this and that, and we have policies that govern all of this, but if you in your heart of hearts truly do not believe in that philosophy, it’s going to come out,” Kranz said.

Berrios-Schroeder said in summer 2017, a student came to MUPD and said they felt they were racially profiled by one of the department’s officers. After an investigation was conducted, it was determined that the officer had not done anything wrong, but the student said they would like to have an officer they can talk to about feeling discriminated against.

From there, the diversity officer liaison program was formed.

“The purpose is to bridge the gap between students and faculty and staff,” Berrios-Schroeder said. “If they feel that they are being discriminated against racially, or they feel they haven’t been treated fairly, they’ll know of certain officers within this department they can come and talk to.”

Jacki Black, the associate director of Hispanic initiatives in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, said she and her office worked with the student and MUPD to help form the diversity liaison officer program.

“While ALL (sic) MUPD officers are responsible for, trained in and dedicated to maintaining a safe environment for all students, staff and community members, this program will place a strategic focus on forging connections with diverse members of our campus community, including people of color, LGBTQ+ individuals, women and those from other diverse backgrounds,” Black said in an email.

When the program is officially launched, there will be several ways for students to get in touch with MUPD diversity liaison officers, but until then, Berrios-Schroeder said students can always call MUPD and ask to be in touch with a diversity liaison officer.

Currently, when they ask for an officer, students will be in touch with an officer who has yet to be trained as a diversity liaison.

So far, five officers in addition to Berrios-Schroeder have joined the program. Berrios said he is currently working with Joya Crear in the Office of Student Affairs to develop training for the officers, which he hopes will be completed at least once a year.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Crime & Safety

Mascari challenges constitutionality of implied consent law
Mascari challenges constitutionality of implied consent law
BREAKING: Salt truck crashes on 16th Street
BREAKING: Salt truck crashes on 16th Street
Brawl occurs on eastern edge of campus
Brawl occurs on eastern edge of campus
MUPD to submit body camera budget proposal this month
MUPD to submit body camera budget proposal this month
MUPD Advisory Board hears tech, community engagement update
MUPD Advisory Board hears tech, community engagement update

Other stories filed under News

Engineering students work with local company
Engineering students work with local company
MUSG works to develop tuition referendum
MUSG works to develop tuition referendum
Women in STEM face unique challenges
Women in STEM face unique challenges
Marquette donates Schroeder’s furniture to Casa Maria
Marquette donates Schroeder’s furniture to Casa Maria
Mascari challenges constitutionality of implied consent law
Mascari challenges constitutionality of implied consent law
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • MUPD to begin diversity liaison program

    Crime & Safety

    Mascari challenges constitutionality of implied consent law

  • MUPD to begin diversity liaison program

    Crime & Safety

    BREAKING: Salt truck crashes on 16th Street

  • MUPD to begin diversity liaison program

    Crime & Safety

    Brawl occurs on eastern edge of campus

  • MUPD to begin diversity liaison program

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD to submit body camera budget proposal this month

  • MUPD to begin diversity liaison program

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD Advisory Board hears tech, community engagement update

  • MUPD to begin diversity liaison program

    Crime & Safety

    BREAKING: Police block off 12th Street after car accident

  • MUPD to begin diversity liaison program

    Crime & Safety

    MU desk receptionists do not receive active shooter training

  • MUPD to begin diversity liaison program

    Crime & Safety

    Man injured in Clybourn shooting

  • MUPD to begin diversity liaison program

    Crime & Safety

    Four students arrested for ‘manufacturing’ marijuana

  • MUPD to begin diversity liaison program

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD uses undercover cops, K-9 units to investigate drug cases