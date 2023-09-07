The student news site of Marquette University

Milwaukee Police chase ends in crash on 17th and State

Milwaukee Police are still currently investigating. Four suspects were taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.
TJ Dysart, Content Coach
September 7, 2023
Milwaukee+Police+investigate+the+aftermath+of+the+crash+just+shortly+after+5+p.m.+Wednesday.
Photo by TJ Dysart
Milwaukee Police investigate the aftermath of the crash just shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A car chase involving Milwaukee Police ended blocks away from Marquette’s campus, Wednesday evening.

The situation triggered a safety alert that was sent to MU students just after 5:15 p.m.

MPD told the Marquette Wire that it began just after 4 p.m. when officers spotted a vehicle on 12th St. that had been involved in an armed robbery that had occurred hours earlier.

Milwaukee Police tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused and drove away.

MPD said that the vehicle pursuit ended when the vehicle ran a red light traveling north on 17th St and struck another vehicle traveling east on State St. The driver who ran the red light then crashed into a tree.

There were no injuries reported.

Milwaukee Police said the suspects, a 16-year-old male, two 17-year-old males and a 17-year-old female were all arrested and taken into custody

The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the suspects was a 26-year-old-woman who was traveling with a 6-year-old and 1-year-old.

A bystander waiting to file a report with MPD told the Marquette Wire he had seen the crash take place and that it was “crazy to watch.”

The matter is still currently under investigation and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office over the upcoming days.

This story was written by TJ Dysart. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @tjjdysart.
TJ Dysart, Content Coach
TJ is the Content Coach at the Wire. He is a sophomore from Boston, MA studying journalism and minoring in criminology. In his free time, TJ enjoys listening to music, hanging out with friends, and having a good time.  This year TJ is looking forward to improving his skills as a journalist and creating more and more relationships with other people!

