Car leaves minor damage to 7-Eleven after striking building
A vehicle struck the building of 7-Eleven this afternoon, leaving minor damage to the business.
The car was parked in the Campus Town West lot adjacent to the business when they stepped on the accelerator with the car in gear, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said in an email.
Stolarski said in an email the Department of Facilities Planning and Management is addressing the damage.
Operations within the business are unaffected. There were no injuries to the driver or anyone else in the area.
Sarah is an Assistant News Reporter for the Marquette Wire. She is a sophomore from Oak Park, Illinois and plans to major in journalism and social welfare...
