Minor car crash occurs in front of Straz Tower

A minor car crash involving a Marquette University LIMO van and one other vehicle occurred in front of Straz Tower around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Marquette University Police Department responded to the incident.

University spokesperson Lynn Sheka said no one was injured in the crash.

This story is developing.