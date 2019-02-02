Minor car crash occurs in front of Straz Tower
A minor car crash involving a Marquette University LIMO van and one other vehicle occurred in front of Straz Tower around 7 p.m. Saturday.
Marquette University Police Department responded to the incident.
University spokesperson Lynn Sheka said no one was injured in the crash.
This story is developing.
