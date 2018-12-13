College of Health Sciences uses $1M gift for Neuro Recovery Clinic

The College of Health Sciences is using a $1 million donation to create a Neuro Recovery Clinic. Marquette Wire stock photo.

The College of Health Sciences is using a $1 million donation to create a Neuro Recovery Clinic. Marquette Wire stock photo.

The College of Health Sciences is using a $1 million donation to create a Neuro Recovery Clinic. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

An anonymous donor’s $1 million gift to Marquette University’s College of Health Sciences will create a Neuro Recovery Clinic to treat people with chronic disability, according to a university news release.

The clinic, which is under construction and expected to open in Cramer Hall in 2019, is the first of its kind in Wisconsin. It is one of several in the region, with similar facilities in Chicago and Minneapolis, the release said.

Individuals who suffer from disabilities following conditions like strokes, brain injuries and spinal cord injuries will be treated in the clinic through services that are not provided in the current health care marketplace, the release said.

The clinic will allow patients with multiple needs to receive crossover care, according to the release. Undergraduate and graduate students will also be provided with opportunities for clinical experience.

William E. Cullinan, dean of the College of Health Sciences and director of the Integrative Neuroscience Research Center at Marquette, said the renovation and operation of the clinic would not be possible without the donation.

“The Neuro Recovery Clinic will be a state-of-the-art training center that will provide intensive programming for people living with life-altering brain and spinal cord injuries and illnesses,” Cullinan said in the release.

Cullinan said repeated, rehabilitative exercise and activity can allow for functional advances in the nervous system.

The clinic is modeled on NeuroRecovery Network programs, which were developed by the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation in cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said.

While the donor wished to remain anonymous, the donor said they were pleased to give the gift to the university.

“Learning of the limitations of insurance coverage and the importance of continued intensive therapy to recovery for those impacted by neurological injury made me realize how important and great the need is for a clinic like this,” the anonymous donor said. “I am pleased to help Marquette bring these life-changing therapies to the many in need.”