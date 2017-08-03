Recruiting: Marquette makes the cut for five-star guard Quentin Grimes

Class of 2018 five-star point guard Quentin Grimes announced his top seven schools and Marquette made the cut, per his Twitter account.



Marquette made the list alongside Kentucky, Arizona, Texas A&M, Kansas, Baylor and Texas.



ESPN ranks Grimes 29th in the country. If he chooses Marquette, he would be the second-highest ranked recruit to do so in the Wojciechowski era, trailing only fifth-ranked 2015-16 recruit Henry Ellenson.

Per a source, at least one member of Wojciechowski’s staff was at each of Grimes’ games during the most recent evaluation period. The entire staff was also there for most of Grimes’ games, including the two he played in last weekend.

Grimes averaged 21.2 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game this evaluation period while playing for Basketball University. He also shot 44.7 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from long range. Free throws and turnovers were a problem though; he hit only 59.3 percent of his shots from the charity stripe and had a 1:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Grimes, who hails from The Woodlands, Texas, has not taken any official visits yet but told Rivals last weekend that he plans to visit Kansas, Arizona and Texas. He also said he plans to use all five of his allotted official visits.

The Golden Eagles currently do not have an open scholarship on their roster for 2018, meaning that a player would either have to transfer out or give up his scholarship if Grimes chooses Marquette. At least one Marquette player transferred from the program in each of the last four seasons.