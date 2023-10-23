Plugged-in: Winning, drawing and losing twice

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.
Volleyball Back in the Win Column
Marquette reclaimed first place in the Big East after a 2-0 road swing.
- The Golden Eagles used a well-rounded attack — which saw six different players earn five or more kills — to sweep the Butler Bulldogs Friday night.
- The next day, junior right side/setter Ella Foti scored a double-double of 29 assists and 11 digs in Marquette’s 3-0 sweep over Xavier.
- Junior setter Yadhira Anchante was sidelined for the weekend with an injury. She is currently listed as day-to-day.
Men’s Soccer Ties Twice
Marquette has not won a game since Sept. 23 after finishing the week 0-0-2.
- The Golden Eagles scored three unanswered goals against the DePaul Blue Demons in a 3-3 draw Wednesday. In the game, junior forward Abdoul Karim Pare scored twice.
- Marquette traveled to No. 7 Akron Saturday, and left with its second draw in four days after a 1-1 result.
Women’s Soccer Gives up A lot
Across two games, the Golden Eagles conceded eight goals and scored zero.
- Marquette gave up four goals in 11 minutes in its 5-0 loss to Georgetown Thursday night.
- Sunday against the St. John’s Red Storm, the Golden Eagles conceded three more times.
- Marquette sits five points off a Big East Tournament birth with one conference game remaining.
Happening This Week:
- Women’s soccer at No. 20 Xavier Thursday 6 p.m. CST at Corcoran Field. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
- Volleyball vs. Providence Friday 7 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @SophiaWoodsMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
- Men’s soccer vs. No. 8 Georgetown Saturday 1 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
- Volleyball vs. UConn Saturday 6 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @SofieHanrahanMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached [email protected] or on Twitter @JackAlbrightMU.