Plugged-in: Winning, drawing and losing twice

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Volleyball Back in the Win Column

Marquette reclaimed first place in the Big East after a 2-0 road swing.

The Golden Eagles used a well-rounded attack — which saw six different players earn five or more kills — to sweep the Butler Bulldogs Friday night.

The next day, junior right side/setter Ella Foti scored a double-double of 29 assists and 11 digs in Marquette’s 3-0 sweep over Xavier.

Junior setter Yadhira Anchante was sidelined for the weekend with an injury. She is currently listed as day-to-day.

Men’s Soccer Ties Twice

Marquette has not won a game since Sept. 23 after finishing the week 0-0-2.

The Golden Eagles scored three unanswered goals against the DePaul Blue Demons in a 3-3 draw Wednesday. In the game, junior forward Abdoul Karim Pare scored twice.

Marquette traveled to No. 7 Akron Saturday, and left with its second draw in four days after a 1-1 result

Women’s Soccer Gives up A lot

Across two games, the Golden Eagles conceded eight goals and scored zero.

Marquette gave up four goals in 11 minutes in its 5-0 loss to Georgetown Thursday night.

Sunday against the St. John’s Red Storm

Marquette sits five points off a Big East Tournament birth with one conference game remaining.

Happening This Week:

Women’s soccer at No. 20 Xavier Thursday 6 p.m. CST at Corcoran Field. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU

at Corcoran Field. Follow Volleyball vs. Providence Friday 7 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @SophiaWoodsMU

Follow Men’s soccer vs. No. 8 Georgetown Saturday 1 p.m. CST @MatthewBaltzMU at Valley Fields. Followon Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

Volleyball vs. UConn Saturday 6 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @SofieHanrahanMU

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached [email protected] or on Twitter @JackAlbrightMU.