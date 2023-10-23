The student news site of Marquette University

Plugged-in: Winning, drawing and losing twice

Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorOctober 23, 2023

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Volleyball Back in the Win Column

Marquette reclaimed first place in the Big East after a 2-0 road swing. 

  • The Golden Eagles used a well-rounded attack — which saw six different players earn five or more kills —  to sweep the Butler Bulldogs Friday night.
  • The next day, junior right side/setter Ella Foti scored a double-double of 29 assists and 11 digs in Marquette’s 3-0 sweep over Xavier.
  • Junior setter Yadhira Anchante was sidelined for the weekend with an injury. She is currently listed as day-to-day.

Men’s Soccer Ties Twice

Marquette has not won a game since Sept. 23 after finishing the week 0-0-2.

  • The Golden Eagles scored three unanswered goals against the DePaul Blue Demons in a 3-3 draw Wednesday. In the game, junior forward Abdoul Karim Pare scored twice.
  • Marquette traveled to No. 7 Akron Saturday, and left with its second draw in four days after a 1-1 result.

Women’s Soccer Gives up A lot 

Across two games, the Golden Eagles conceded eight goals and scored zero.

Happening This Week:

  • Women’s soccer at No. 20 Xavier Thursday 6 p.m. CST at Corcoran Field. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Volleyball vs. Providence Friday 7 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @SophiaWoodsMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Men’s soccer vs. No. 8 Georgetown Saturday 1 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Volleyball vs. UConn Saturday 6 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @SofieHanrahanMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached [email protected] or on Twitter @JackAlbrightMU.
About the Contributor
Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a sophomore from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is the Executive Sports Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.

