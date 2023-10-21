The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette ties No. 7 Akron 1-1 in final road game of the season

Mikey Severson, Sports ReporterOctober 21, 2023
First-year Matthew Iriarte (14) in Marquette men’s soccer’s 1-0 loss to Northern Illinois Oct. 2 at Valley Fields.

Marquette men’s soccer traveled to No. 7 Akron (9-1-6, 2-1-4 Big East) looking to get back to its winning ways after not posting a victory since defeating Butler Sept. 23.

But the Golden Eagles and the Zips were tied at one goal apiece for the majority of the match, ending in a 1-1 draw. 

Marquette (7-5-3, 1-4-2 Big East) has gone six consecutive games without posting a victory. 

Evening the score

Akron started the match with momentum with an early offensive surge. 

In the 12th minute of the match, junior forward Jason Shokalook, who was named to the 2022 All-MAC First Team, scored on a second-chance header to give the Zips a 1-0 lead.

Five minutes later, the Golden Eagles responded.

Sophomore defender Kyle Bebej put the ball in the box, and it deflected into the back of the net to tie the game 1-1 in the 17th minute. 

Both teams’ back lines tightened up as the score remained 1-1 heading into the locker rooms.

Statistical leaders

Junior forward Abdoul Karim Pare led Marquette with three shots on goal and sophomore goalkeeper Ludvig Malberg totaled six saves in the match. 

 In addition to his goal, Shokalook led Akron with five shots, putting three of them on target. Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Mitch Budler earned four saves. 

Marquette defense stands tall

Akron controlled the pacing of the second half offensively, with the Zips totaling thirteen shots compared to the Golden Eagles’ lone shot. 

Malberg had four saves in the second half of play, and Marquette’s backline held off Akron’s attack. 

In the 84th minute, graduate student forward Christian Marquez suffered an ankle injury and had to be assisted off of the field. 

Up next

Marquette returns home to finish the regular season for Senior Day against Georgetown (9-2-2, 5-1-1 Big East) Oct. 28. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. CST at Valley Fields.

This article was written by Mikey Severson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MikeySeversonMU
