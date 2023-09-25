The student news site of Marquette University

Plugged-in: Big East play begins

Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorSeptember 25, 2023

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Volleyball Gets Back On Track

After a tough non-conference slate to start the season, Marquette got back into the win column against Big East opponents in a 2-0 week.

  • In their first conference game, the Golden Eagles swept the Wildcats Friday night, holding Villanova to a .116 hitting percentage with 16 attack errors in the match.
  • The next day, Marquette beat Georgetown 3-0, earning back-to-back sweeps for the first time this season.
  • Junior setter Yadhira Anchante posted her seventh double-double of the season with 20 assists and 12 digs in Saturday’s win over the Hoyas.

Women’s Soccer Offensive Struggles Continue

The Golden Eagles began Big East play with contrasting offensive performances in a 1-1 week.

  • Marquette posted a 2-1 win over DePaul Thursday night, opening up Big East play the same way it did last season.  
  • In the win, first-year forward Taylor Schad scored her second goal in three matches, becoming the only Golden Eagle to score more than one goal this season.

She’s got some shimmy to her,” Pelaez said after the victory. “She’s going to do her thing all the time.”

Men’s Soccer Breaks Winless Road Streak

No. 23 Marquette earned its first road win since Oct. 9, 2021 in a 1-0-1 week. 

Happening This Week:

  • Women’s soccer at Creighton Thursday 6 p.m. CST at Morrison Stadium. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Men’s soccer vs. St. John’s Friday 7 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. 
  • Volleyball at UConn Saturday 12 p.m. CST at the UConn Volleyball Center. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This story was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.

About the Contributor
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
Kaylynn is an Assistant Sports Editor at the Wire. She is a sophomore from Menomonee Falls, WI studying journalism. In her free time, Kaylynn enjoys watching baseball. Her favorite teams are the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers! This year, Kaylynn is looking forward to gaining new skills in sports reporting and writing.

