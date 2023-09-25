Plugged-in: Big East play begins

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Volleyball Gets Back On Track

After a tough non-conference slate to start the season, Marquette got back into the win column against Big East opponents in a 2-0 week.

In their first conference game, the Golden Eagles swept the Wildcats Friday night

The next day, Marquette beat Georgetown 3-0

Junior setter Yadhira Anchante posted her seventh double-double of the season with 20 assists and 12 digs in Saturday’s win over the Hoyas.

Women’s Soccer Offensive Struggles Continue

The Golden Eagles began Big East play with contrasting offensive performances in a 1-1 week.

Marquette posted a 2-1 win over DePaul Thursday night, opening up Big East play the same way it did last season.

In the win, first-year forward Taylor Schad scored her second goal in three matches, becoming the only Golden Eagle to score more than one goal this season.

HALFTIME | MU – 2 | DPU – 0 | We are at the half, so let’s look back at our first-half goals! First, it was freshman Taylor Schad with her second in three outings. pic.twitter.com/ioVWWgQVFq — MARQUETTE Soccer (@MarquetteWSOC) September 22, 2023

“She’s got some shimmy to her,” Pelaez said after the victory. “She’s going to do her thing all the time.”

The Golden Eagles then fell 2-0 to the Butler Bulldogs Sunday afternoon, which marked the sixth time they’ve been shut out this season.

M en’s Soccer Breaks Winless Road Streak

No. 23 Marquette earned its first road win since Oct. 9, 2021 in a 1-0-1 week.

In their 49 th all-time meeting, the Golden Eagles retained possession of the Milwaukee Cup Tuesday night after drawing 1-1 with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.

Marquette defeated Butler Three days later,, securing its first road win in two years.

In Friday’s victory, graduate student forward Brooklyn Merl scored his sixth goal of the season. Merl leads the Golden Eagles in total goals (6) and points (14).

66′ | MU – 2 | BU – 0 | Brooklyn Merl finds the back of the net for the 6th time this season to give the Golden Eagles a 2-0 advantage! #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/vrs5Air6xR — Marquette Soccer (@marquettesoccer) September 24, 2023

Happening This Week:

Women’s soccer at Creighton Thursday 6 p.m. CST at Morrison Stadium. Follow @ KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter /X for live updates and the game recap.

Men’s soccer vs. St. John’s Friday 7 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

Volleyball at UConn Saturday 12 p.m. CST at the UConn Volleyball Center. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This story was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.