Marquette beats Georgetown in second sweep in a row

Marquette volleyball came into its second Big East match against Georgetown looking to get back-to-back sweeps for the first time this season.

And the Golden Eagles (6-7, 2-0 Big East) did exactly that, sweeping the Hoyas (10-4, 1-1 Big East) 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-19) Saturday night at the Al McGuire Center.

“We really like going into these conference games and proving how we can finish the game, and how we can start off the game,” junior outside hitter Jenna Reitsma said. “We really put that into the last two matches. We figured out our groove and how to stay committed against different opponents.”

Statistical leaders

Junior setter Yadhira Anchante posted her seventh double-double of the season with 20 assists and 12 digs.

“She weaved in some offensive kills to keep the other team off balance,” Marquette head coach Ryan Theis said.

Senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton earned 12 kills, hitting .600 for the second match in a row.

For Georgetown, graduate student right side Peyton Wilhite racked up a team-high 10 kills.

As a team, the Golden Eagles finished with more kills, more assists, more blocks and more digs than the Hoyas.

Serving up success

After Marquette’s win Friday, Theis said his squad would need to keep serving consistently in order to win against Georgetown.

Reitsma made sure to keep the Golden Eagles’ serving streak alive, turning back-to-back service aces in the opening set into a 6-0 run.

Consecutive service aces from Jenna Reitsma and the Golden Eagles have taken control of the opening set against Georgetown. Hoyas call timeout with MU up 14-9.#WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/cODY4HjP42 — Marquette Volleyball (@MarquetteVB) September 23, 2023

In the second frame, Reitsma got another ace to give the Golden Eagles a 19-11 lead and she did the same in the third and final frame, getting her fourth ace and giving Marquette a 23-17 lead.

As a team, the Golden Eagles finished with five aces and six errors.

“We always talk about (how) our best defense is always getting the other team out of system with our serving,” Reitsma said. “Once you get going on a groove when you’re serving, it’s really easy to keep going, which also brings in those runs. It creates a lot of momentum.”

Running away with it

For Marquette, the runs were plentiful.

The opening set had a 6-0 run for the Golden Eagles, while the second had an 8-0 run and the third featured a 5-0 run.

“It gives us a little bit of leeway at some points and it helps to get momentum to keep going through the rest of the match,” Reitsma said. “It’s easy to stay aggressive when you have those few points that are in between you and the other team, so it makes us stay firing on offense.”

Up next

Marquette will make its first East Coast trip this season, playing UConn next Saturday in Storrs, Connecticut. The game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. CST.

This story was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.