Plugged-in: Tournament central

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.
Women’s Basketball Brings Home the Hardware
Marquette took home the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship trophy this weekend.
𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭 🏆#muwbb | @FTMyersTipOff pic.twitter.com/DsNrTaPGyy
— Marquette WBB (@MarquetteWBB) November 26, 2023
- Marquette defeated Boston College 73-65 Friday in the semifinals, where, with sophomore guard Kenzie Hare scoring a career-high 25 points.
- The Golden Eagles were able to keep it up in the finals Saturday as they beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 74-58 to take home the trophy.
“Extremely proud of just our overall effort,” head coach Megan Duffy said after the game.
- Senior guard Rose Nkumu was named Tournament MVP after averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals over the course of both games. Senior forward Liza Karlen was named to the All-Tournament team after scoring 20 points Saturday.
- The Golden Eagles sit 6-0, their best start to a season in program history.
Men’s Basketball Takes on Maui
No. 4 Marquette took second place in the Allstate Maui Invitational against the tournament’s best-ever field of teams.
- The Golden Eagles beat the UCLA Bruins 71-69 Monday night behind a second-half comeback and 19 points from junior forward David Joplin.
“Feels like a March Madness game,” Ighodaro said after the game.
- Marquette then beat No. 1 Kansas 73-59 Tuesday night, which marked the third time in Golden Eagles’ program history they beat the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
- Marquette made its second Maui championship appearance in history Wednesday, but fell short to No. 2 Purdue 78-75.
Volleyball makes NCAA Tournament after losing in Big East Tournament Semifinals
The No. 2 seeded Marquette Golden Eagles hosted the conference tournament, but fell to No. 3 seed St John’s Red Storm in five sets Friday afternoon at the Al McGuire Center.
- St. John’s sophomore setter/right side Erin Jones finished with a near triple-double of 20 assists, 12 digs and nine kills.
“They feed her a lot in perfect situations,” head coach Ryan Theis said after the game.
- Senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton was named to the All-Big East Tournament team after scoring a team-high 19 kills and hitting .312.
- Sunday, it was announced the Golden Eagles would be the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, marking the third consecutive year Marquette was selected to the tournament.
“It should be competitive and there’s been a lot of parity this year,” Theis said after the selection show.
Happening This Week:
- Men’s basketball vs. Southern Tuesday 8 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
- Women’s basketball vs. Memphis Wednesday 7 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
- Volleyball against Eastern Illinois Thursday 3:30 p.m. CST at Holloway Arena. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
- Men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin Saturday 11:30 a.m. CST at the Kohl Center. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
- Women’s basketball vs. Penn Sunday 1 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
This article was written by Sophia Woods. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @SophiaWoodsMU.