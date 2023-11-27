The student news site of Marquette University

Plugged-in: Tournament central

Byline photo of Sophia Woods
Sophia Woods, Assistant Sports EditorNovember 27, 2023

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Women’s Basketball Brings Home the Hardware

Marquette took home the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship trophy this weekend.

 

“Extremely proud of just our overall effort,” head coach Megan Duffy said after the game.

  • Senior guard Rose Nkumu was named Tournament MVP after averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals over the course of both games. Senior forward Liza Karlen was named to the All-Tournament team after scoring 20 points Saturday.
  • The Golden Eagles sit 6-0, their best start to a season in program history.

Men’s Basketball Takes on Maui

No. 4 Marquette took second place in the Allstate Maui Invitational against the tournament’s best-ever field of teams.

“Feels like a March Madness game,” Ighodaro said after the game.

Volleyball makes NCAA Tournament after losing in Big East Tournament Semifinals

The No. 2 seeded Marquette Golden Eagles hosted the conference tournament, but fell to No. 3 seed St John’s Red Storm in five sets Friday afternoon at the Al McGuire Center.

  • St. John’s sophomore setter/right side Erin Jones finished with a near triple-double of 20 assists, 12 digs and nine kills.

“They feed her a lot in perfect situations,” head coach Ryan Theis said after the game.

“It should be competitive and there’s been a lot of parity this year,” Theis said after the selection show.

Happening This Week:

  • Men’s basketball vs. Southern Tuesday 8 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Women’s basketball vs. Memphis Wednesday 7 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.  
  • Volleyball against Eastern Illinois Thursday 3:30 p.m. CST at Holloway Arena. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin Saturday 11:30 a.m. CST at the Kohl Center. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. 
  • Women’s basketball vs. Penn Sunday 1 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.  

This article was written by Sophia Woods. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @SophiaWoodsMU. 
