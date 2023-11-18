Marquette wins third consecutive Big East regular season title

Ryan Theis had only one complaint: the temperature of the water.

“You’d think they could give me some lukewarm water,” the Marquette head coach said after the game with a chuckle.

Theis may have been dry before the game started, but after Marquette volleyball won its third consecutive Big East regular season title, he received his post-game celebratory drenching.

Having already secured a first round bye in the Big East Tournament, the Golden Eagles claimed the only thing still left on the table — champion status — with a 3-0 sweep (25-8, 25-11, 25-12) over the Seton Hall Pirates Saturday night at the Al McGuire Center.

“We really wanted to take care of this weekend and take care of business, because we want to win a championship in the Big East and that’s what we did tonight,” junior outside hitter Jenna Reitsma said.

“We just put our foot on the gas and just kept going the whole night, we were swinging great, playing really clean volleyball, which was really helpful.”

Marquette’s win means it secures at least a share of the Big East regular season title, and can win it outright if Creighton loses to Butler Sunday afternoon.

Sharing the wealth

Marquette didn’t need to rely on just one person to get the title — everyone was involved.

Four Golden Eagles — Anastasija Svetnik (who was honored before the match for Senior Night) Aubrey Hamilton, Carsen Murray, Hattie Bray and Reitsma — had over five kills in the win.

“Balance is key,” Theis said. “If we’re versatile offensively — we’ve got hitters moving around different zones along the net that we can score — it’s just a lot to defend and try and handle. Versatility is big and we’re going to need it down the stretch.”

It wasn’t until the third frame that Hamilton hit double-digit kills, leading Reitsma, Bray and Murray to lead the Golden Eagles with over five kills each by the end of the second set.

Statistical leaders

Hamilton finished with a match-high 11 kills and Bray was close behind with nine, hitting .667.

Junior setter Yadhira Anchante put up a double-double of 10 digs and 35 assists and graduate student libero Sarah Kushner — who also earned Senior Night honors — had a match-high 19 digs.

For Seton Hall, junior outside hitter Jenna Walsh led the Pirates with nine kills, hitting .200.

Foti injured

Junior primary right side Ella Foti left Friday’s game early, and didn’t dress for the regular season finale.

“She sees the doctor Monday morning,” Theis said. “So we’ll see what they determine from that.”

Her timetable to return is unclear.

Up next

Marquette finishes the regular season 20-9 and 16-2 in Big East play. The Golden Eagles next game is Friday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.

“People ask me where my favorite place to play is, where I’ve ever played. I’m like, it’s just the Al,” Reitsma said. “There’s nothing like it and it’s always fun to get some more games here in the year.”

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.