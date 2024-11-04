The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUVB notebook: Reitsma’s new role, Anchante in the record books, and other thoughts

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports EditorNovember 4, 2024
Jenna Reitsma has averaged a career-low 11.3 total attacks per game since the start of Big East play. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Some notes after Marquette volleyball (17-6, 11-1 Big East) earned its 11th win in a row:

Natalie Ring changing Reitsma’s role

Graduate outside hitter Jenna Reitsma has spent most of this season playing a role which limits how much she can hit. Instead, she’s been holding a passer spot in the rotation.

Theis only needs two words to explain why.

“Natalie’s offense,” he said, referencing outside hitter Natalie Ring’s breakout season.

He’s right. It’s one of the maybe more overlooked aspects of Ring’s career year, but having her arm consistently produce what it does allows him more freedom to tinker with the lineup.

This took the form of lowering Reitsma’s attacking numbers, instead making her a primary passer.

Through the non-con, Reitsma averaged 25.3 total attacks per game. That number has dropped all the way to 11.3 since the start of Big East play. She’s finished 10 of the Golden Eagles’ 12 conference matches with single-digit attacks, with the Big East opener against UConn being the first time since 2021 she didn’t eclipse 10 attacks in a game.

As a sophomore and junior, Reitsma was Marquette’s clear-cut No. 2 attacker behind Aubrey Hamilton. She finished those two seasons with 2.70 and 2.49 kills per set respectively. Now, in her graduate year, Reitsma is averaging a career-low 1.56 k/s — worse than the 1.68 she averaged as a first-year.

But while her hitting has gone down, her passing has gone drastically up volume.

With six games still left to play, Reitsma has 30 serve receives, compared to the 38 in total she had as a junior and 37 as a sophomore.

“I would say from sophomore year on, she has been one of the best passers on our team,” Theis said. “She’s just really comfortable back there, and it’s really valuable for us.”

Yadhira Anchante became the fourth player in MU history to reach 3,000 assists. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Anchante’s historic achievement

Yadhira Anchante surprised even herself.

She knew that she was a talented setter when she transferred to Marquette, but to hit the 3,000 career-assist mark she did Sunday was an achievement she never imagined reaching upon becoming a Golden Eagle.

“I had no idea that I was gonna get to that amount of assists, but I think it is cool,” Anchante said. “And I feel it’s like a teamwork because without my hitters, I couldn’t get there.”

Anchante is the 4th player in program history to hit 3,000 assists, sitting now with 3,007 to her name.

“We knew she had abilities,” head coach Ryan Theis said. “We just didn’t know, coming from junior college, how quickly that would translate, and that translated fast, and she’s a special setter.”

Anchante is in her final season of eligibility, so 2024-25 was her last chance to put her name in the Marquette history books — and she did it in only 2 1/2 years.

Just imagine how many she’d finish with if she had four years to do it instead of three?

Anchante’s defense best its ever been

Anchante isn’t having only a historically good offensive season, she’s also playing the best defense of her career/

The graduate student is averaging a career-best 3.31 digs per set on the year, leading to a team-best 268 total. So far, she’s finished 17 games with 10 or more digs, which also makes her the Golden Eagle with the most double-doubles at 17.

“I feel like every year the coaches have asked me to improve my defense,” she said. “And I feel like this year, I’m getting there.”

Because English isn’t the Lima, Peru’s native tongue, Theis has come up with a way to emphasize how important her defense is.

“We joke, ‘Yadhi, no balls hit the floor in your area,'” he said. “So she’ll, after a match, be like ‘No balls hit the floor in my area’ if she has a good one.”

Her 3.31 digs per set average places her 9th in the Big East.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Ryan Theis
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUVB notebook: Aces from the line, Ring's noticeable improvements, Garrison's first run as libero
Aubrey Hamilton hit .264 with 41 total kills and 29 digs for averages of 5.13 kills and 3.63 digs per set this weekend. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUVB notebook: Aubrey Hamilton's stellar weekend in context, libero consistency, little rest this week
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golden Eagles make quick work of Musketeers in sweep
Aubrey Hamilton put up a career-high 28 kills in Marquette's reverse sweep win over DePaul. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Aubrey Hamilton continues dominant stretch, sparks comeback with career-high 28-kill masterclass
Also tagged with Jenna Reitsma
Jenna Reitsma earned back-to-back double-doubles in the Hyatt Invitational. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUVB notebook: Marquette earns first ranked non-con win in two years, and other thoughts
Yadhira Anchante's hands have shaped her past. They'll keep shaping her future
Yadhira Anchante's hands have shaped her past. They'll keep shaping her future
Jenna Reitmsa (4) and Carsen Murray (12) are excited for Marquette volleyball's season. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
'We can compete with anybody': Volleyball prepares for daunting schedule
Marquette's match vs No. 1 Wisconsin in Fiserv Forum was the most-attended indoor regular season volleyball match.
Marquette volleyball had rollercoaster season
Also tagged with Marquette volleyball
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golden Eagles' well-balanced attack dominates in sweep over Princeton
Aubrey Hamilton fired off a career-high 28 kills in Marquette's 3-2 win over DePaul Friday night at the Al McGuire Center. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics)
Marquette completes reverse sweep against DePaul in five-set thriller
Aubrey Hamilton averaged 4.57 kills per set on .377 hitting in Marquette's 2-0 week. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUVB notebook: Hamilton's standout road swing, and other thoughts
Carsen Murray is hitting an efficient .406 this season. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUVB notebook: Carsen Murray's sky-high efficiency, a stalwart defense, and other thoughts
About the Contributor
Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a junior from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.