The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

‘We can compete with anybody’: Volleyball prepares for daunting schedule

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports EditorAugust 28, 2024
Categories:
Jenna Reitmsa (4) and Carsen Murray (12) are excited for Marquette volleyball’s season. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Another year, another Marquette volleyball non-conference gauntlet.

Like clockwork, head coach Ryan Theis once again gave his team a brutally difficult challenge before Big East play.

This year, it’s five matches against teams ranked in the AVCA top 25 preseason poll. Three of those are against teams within the top 5, two of which just happen to be on the road as well.

“The way the system works, to try and be a top 16 seed [in the NCAA tournament], I feel you need to have a large chunk of top 50 matches, some top 25 matches, and maybe even some top 10 matches,” Theis said.

“And if you get a couple of those wins, you got a chance of being at home the first weekend of the NCAA tournament.”

The Golden Eagles’ home-opener is Sept. 4 against No. 5 Stanford, followed by a match against No. 13 Kansas two days later.

Marquette will then face Western Kentucky (the unofficial No. 26 team) and No. 22 Dayton in Bowling Green, Kentucky Sept. 13-14 before playing its annual match against No. 3 Wisconsin in the Kohl Center in Madison.

After that, the Golden Eagles finish their non-con with the second leg of a home-and-home at No. 4 Pitt Sept. 22.

Gauntlet, right?

“[Our schedule] just shows we don’t give up,” graduate student middle blocker Carsen Murray said. “We don’t let up when it’s a person or a team that has a high number in front of their name. I think we can compete with anybody.

“We’ve done it before, and it really sets us up for success later on in the season, just getting these reps and stealing some games against some huge teams. And I think we’re capable of taking some huge wins this year.”

Senior outside hitter Jenna Reitsma is most excited to play against Stanford.

“We haven’t played them yet, which I feel like growing up, that’s always been a team to watch,” Reitsma said. “Especially as a kid, you see them do their back-to-back-to-back national championships, so it’s always fun to do that.

“And I just feel like we get extra competitive in those types of environments, and we bring in more people, and just the energy’s high.”

Last season, Marquette had an equally difficult non-conference slate.

But it didn’t go to plan, as the Golden Eagles went into Big East play 0-7 against ranked teams, also having been swept three times.

However, this season they return six of their seven starters — losing only graduate student libero Sarah Kushner — including four All-Big East Preseason Team honorees in Aubrey Hamilton, Hattie Bray, Yadhira Anchante and Murray.

It’s something the returners talked about in the offseason.

“We’ve gotten to the level together of we’ve had these group goals now,” Reitsma said. “It’s not just like two people had this goal for two years and then they left.

“All (the) big group of us all have the same goals, and I think it allows us to connect on the same idea before we come in. So as we’re all coming back, we all realize how exciting that can be…

“We’re really taking the opportunity to utilize the fact that we’re all coming back.”

The Golden Eagles kick off their season Friday at Eastern Illinois at 6 p.m. CST.

But that’s just the start of long, daunting two-month odyssey that will take Theis and his team to the pinnacle of DI volleyball — all with the goal of bringing the NCAA tournament back to the Al McGuire Center.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Carsen Murray
Marquette's match vs No. 1 Wisconsin in Fiserv Forum was the most-attended indoor regular season volleyball match.
Marquette volleyball had rollercoaster season
Marquette volleyball celebrates its name being called as the No. 6 seed during a watch-party in the Union Sports Annex. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette volleyball named No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament, faces Eastern Illinois
Junior right side Ella Foti (7) created Milotso to help student-athletes engage with their communities
Foti gives back to Milwaukee through non-profit
Head coach Ryan Theis has built his team's schedule around visiting his players' families.
Volleyball's pattern of visiting families strengthens team bonds
Also tagged with Coach Ryan Theis
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Five takeaways from volleyball's exhibition win against Northwestern
Former Marquette middle blocker Jenna Rosenthal went professional overseas after graduating. Now, she is on the Columbus Fury in the newly-formed Pro Volleyball Federation. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Al McGuire Center 'home' to professional volleyball alum Jenna Rosenthal
It's been a decade defined by success for Ryan Theis — but he’s done a lot more than just win
It's been a decade defined by success for Ryan Theis — but he’s done a lot more than just win
Marquette women's basketball breaks down a huddle in its game against Illinois.
Plugged-in: Streaks continue, for good and bad
Also tagged with Jenna Reitsma
Junior setter Yadhira Anchante was the 2022 Big East Setter of the Year. (Marquette Wire Stock Photo.)
Anchante is back for Marquette — and so is her skill set
Samantha Naber and Molly Berezowitz celebrate a point in Marquette's 3-1 loss to Wisconsin Sept. 13 at Fiserv Forum.
PREVIEW: Marquette faces Eastern Illinois in First Round of NCAA Tournament
Marquette volleyball celebrates after winning its third consecutive Big East regular season title. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette wins third consecutive Big East regular season title
Junior outside hitter Jenna Reitsma (4) finished with 13 kills in Marquette volleyball's 3-0 sweep over UConn Oct. 28. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Volleyball earns 10th sweep in win over UConn
About the Contributor
Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a junior from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is an Assitant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.