MUVB notebook: Marquette earns first ranked non-con win in two years, and other thoughts

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports EditorSeptember 16, 2024
Jenna Reitsma earned back-to-back double-doubles in the Hyatt Invitational. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Saturday’s 3-1 victory over No. 24 Dayton was Marquette volleyball’s first non-conference win over a ranked opponent in two years.

Before that, the Golden Eagles hadn’t beaten a top 25 team in the non-con since the 2022 NCAA tournament, when they took down then-No. 13 Georgia Tech at the Al McGuire Center.

One day prior to downing the Flyers, Marquette beat unofficial No. 33 Western Kentucky 3-2 to end its three-game losing skid.

The 2-0 showing moved the Golden Eagles up three spots to the unofficial 26th ranked team in the country, receiving 77 votes.

Here are some notes from the weekend’s invitational:

1. Ella Foti achieved her goal.

Last week, Foti said she wanted to be fully in the Golden Eagles’ rotation by the weekend after starting the season recovering from a sprained ankle. And she did just that.

Returning to her usual starting right side spot in Marquette’s 3-2 win over Western Kentucky, Foti earned a career-high 18 kills, hitting .378 and also posting eight digs. Against Dayton, she led the Golden Eagles with 18 digs en route to earning Hyatt Invitational all-tournament honors.

2. Morgan Daugherty had a career weekend.

After redshirting her first year, the 6-foot-3 middle blocker recorded one kill (Oct. 4 vs DePaul) and one dig (Oct. 1 at Providence) in two appearances as a sophomore.

Over the weekend, Daugherty recorded a career-most two kills against Western Kentucky before earning her first collegiate block to secure the second set against the Flyers.

3. Graduate students Yadhira Anchante and Jenna Reitsma both earned double-doubles in each of Marquette’s wins.

Anchante had 55 assists and 11 digs against Western Kentucky, and 40 assists and 16 digs against Dayton — which earned her Hyatt Invitational MVP and Big East setter of the week honors. Reitsma put up 10 kills and 15 digs vs. the Hilltoppers and a season-high 17 kills to go along with 11 digs vs. the Flyers.

4. The Golden Eagles played their best defense of the season, racking up a season-most 18 blocks against Western Kentucky before beating that with 24 blocks against Dayton. They also tied a season-high 10 service aces while finishing with a season-least six errors against the Flyers.

5. Marquette now travels to 7th ranked Wisconsin Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Golden Eagles have beaten the Badgers only once in program history, leaving Madison with a 3-2 road win in 2019. Can they find more upset mojo and extend their two-game win streak?

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

About the Contributor
Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a junior from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.