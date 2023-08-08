Marquette women’s basketball has added one more player for its upcoming season.

Junior Abbey Cracknell, an Avoca Beach, Australia native, is joining the Golden Eagles after spending two seasons at junior college Gulf Coast State, the Marquette athletic department announced Tuesday morning in a release.

While a Commodore, Cracknell played as a guard but she will be listed as a forward at Marquette. She is the fourth forward on the Golden Eagles current roster.

“We are excited to officially announce our final addition to the 2023-24 roster,” head coach Megan Duffy said in the release. “Abbey will give us depth and can play multiple positions. She will bring a great work ethic and selfless winning nature to Marquette.”

Last season, Cracknell started in all 30 games, earning All-Panhandle First Team honors after averaging 11 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She also helped push Gulf Coast State to a 25-5 record (.833) and its first appearance in the NJCAA DI Women’s National Tournament in four years.

Cracknell will be joining Marquette on its 10-day foreign tour to Italy and Greece, Duffy said. The Golden Eagles leave for Europe tomorrow.