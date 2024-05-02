The student news site of Marquette University

The student news site of Marquette University

The student news site of Marquette University

Undergraduate, graduate commencement to be held Saturday, May 11

Byline photo of Julia Abuzzahab
Julia Abuzzahab, Executive Projects EditorMay 2, 2024
Photo by Marquette Wire Stock Photo
It was announced that the class of 2024’s commencement ceremony will be Saturday, May 11.

It was confirmed by university spokesperson Lynn Griffith that Marquette’s undergraduate commencement will be held at the Fiserv Forum Saturday, May 11.

This announcement comes after the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 6 of the first round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers as they were able to confirm with the university that the Fiserv would be available on May 11. Undergraduate commencement will be at 1 p.m. and the graduate ceremony will be at 5 p.m.

Baccalaureate mass will be held Saturday, May 11 as well at 9 a.m. at the Al McGuire Center.

“The university thanks graduating students and their families for their patience and understanding as we awaited the Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff schedule — we know how frustrating the uncertainty was throughout this process. We look forward to celebrating the many accomplishments of the Class of 2024 with all the pomp and circumstance they deserve,” Griffith said in a statement.

This story was written by Julia Abuzzahab. She can be reached at [email protected]

Julia Abuzzahab
Julia Abuzzahab, Executive Projects Editor
Julia Abuzzahab is a senior from Wausau, Wisconsin studying journalism and film and media studies and is the Executive Projects Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. Prior to this position, she served as the Executive News Editor for the organization. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys playing piano and seeing her friends. She is most excited to see all of the work her and her team accomplish this year and spending time with her friends in the newsroom.  

