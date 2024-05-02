The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Andrew Stimmel steps down as Marquette men’s lacrosse coach

Byline photo of Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports ReporterMay 2, 2024
Andrew+Stimmel+coached+Marquette+mens+lacrosse+for+five+seasons.+%28Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+Athletics.%29
Andrew Stimmel coached Marquette men’s lacrosse for five seasons. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette needs to look for another men’s lacrosse head coach.

The university announced Thursday afternoon in a release that Andrew Stimmel will be stepping down from his coaching duties after five years the helm of the Golden Eagles.

In those five years, Stimmel went 21-41 overall and 6-19 in Big East play. Marquette finished last season 4-10, going winless in conference play for the first time in program history (0-5).

“This is a great place,” Stimmel said in the release. “I’ve had two of my kids here and my family has grown up here. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given, and Marquette will always hold a special place in my heart.

It’s been a dream of mine to get to this level since I was a young kid and I’m grateful that I’ve been given that opportunity. At the same time, it’s time for me to step down and spend some more time with my family. I will forever love my time here and look forward to rooting for this team in the future.”

Marquette never finished higher than fourth place in the Big East under Stimmel.

“I want to thank Andrew for his dedication to the student-athletes on the men’s lacrosse team and Marquette University during his time with the program,” vice president and director of athletics Bill Scholl said.

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Head Coach Andrew Stimmel
Another season of shortcomings for mens lacrosse
Another season of shortcomings for men's lacrosse
About the Contributor
Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports Reporter
Matthew Baltz is a sophomore from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is a sports reporter for the 2023-24 school year. In high school, he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends and going to MLB games. He is most excited to write game recaps and tribune stories.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *