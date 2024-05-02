Andrew Stimmel steps down as Marquette men’s lacrosse coach

Marquette needs to look for another men’s lacrosse head coach.

The university announced Thursday afternoon in a release that Andrew Stimmel will be stepping down from his coaching duties after five years the helm of the Golden Eagles.

In those five years, Stimmel went 21-41 overall and 6-19 in Big East play. Marquette finished last season 4-10, going winless in conference play for the first time in program history (0-5).

“This is a great place,” Stimmel said in the release. “I’ve had two of my kids here and my family has grown up here. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given, and Marquette will always hold a special place in my heart.

It’s been a dream of mine to get to this level since I was a young kid and I’m grateful that I’ve been given that opportunity. At the same time, it’s time for me to step down and spend some more time with my family. I will forever love my time here and look forward to rooting for this team in the future.”

Marquette never finished higher than fourth place in the Big East under Stimmel.

“I want to thank Andrew for his dedication to the student-athletes on the men’s lacrosse team and Marquette University during his time with the program,” vice president and director of athletics Bill Scholl said.

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.