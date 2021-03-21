Marquette falls to Creighton 3-0

The Marquette women’s soccer team suffered a 3-0 loss to Creighton in Nebraska on Sunday afternoon. This is Creightons first win of the season, as they started 0-4 which included two BIG EAST Conference losses. While Marquette previously beat Xavier in Milwaukee with a score of 3-1.

Marquette entered play with a 13-4 goal advantage against their opponents. However, the Golden Eagles were unable to convert any of their chances and were ultimately dominated on the offensive end.

Creighton’s midfield limited Marquette’s chances, as they left little time for the Golden Eagles to strategies and turn passes to the teams forwards.

The Golden Eagle attack in turn had only five shots, with only one of them being on goal.

Creighton, on the other hand, was all over Marquette’s defense.

Early on, the Bluejays threaded a couple of passes and put their first goal in the net during the 12th minute. Sophomore forward Skylar Heinrich sent a shot from the left side of the 6-yard box, which freshman goalkeeper Lauren Schill was unable to keep it out. The goal was assisted by Ansley Atkinson and Gabby Grimaldi, helping the Bluejays get on top early.

Marquette was able to make it to halftime by forcing pressure on the Bluejay defense. Elsi Twombly was able to pick up the only shot on goal midway through the first half, but Marquette would then be stifled in the second half.

Marquette has been able to score goals coming out of the half a number of times this season, but Creighton flipped the script as redshirt sophomore midfielder Aida Kardovic was taken down in the box by Marquette senior defender Maddie Monticello five minutes into the second.

Kardovic stepped up calmly and put the penalty into the top left corner of the net.

Creighton then pulled away in the 64th minute after defensive clearance drifted over the Marquette defense. Heinrich scored the goal to pick up the brace as she made a long solo run.

Marquette was unable to make anything else happen, as they picked up their second loss in BIG EAST play.

Away games have proved to be the tricky ones, as the Golden Eagles are 3-0 at home and 1-2 away.

The Golden Eagles will resume play in Milwaukee, as they face DePaul for the second time this season on March 25.

