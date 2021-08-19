Women’s soccer opens 2021 season with win vs Central Michigan

Marquette women’s soccer celebrates after a goal in its 4-3 win over Central Michigan Aug. 19. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

After nearly two years of playing in empty stadiums, the Marquette women’s soccer team was back in front of the hometown faithful Thursday night at Valley Fields.

The Golden Eagles opened up the 2021 season with a 4-3 win over Central Michigan.

The Golden Eagles started out with some fire and purpose, scoring in the fifth minute from redshirt sophomore forward Alex Campana. It was the second straight season opener that the Natick, Massachusetts, native has scored.

Then in the 26th minute, first-year Maggie Starker moved into the left side of the six to set-up a pass on the attack. Redshirt junior midfielder Katrina Wetherell finished the pass to expand the lead.

Wetherell scored again in the 39th minute on a penalty kick attempt.

A minute later, Starker fired one past Central Michigan’s goalkeeper Allison LaPoint off a set piece by redshirt first-year Elsi Twombly. It was the Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, native’s first collegiate career goal.

The Golden Eagles outshot the Chippewas 10-2 in the first half.

Central Michigan broke the scoring drought in the 54th minute on a goal from Chesney Wargo.

In the 61st minute, graduate student forward Kylie Sprecher was called for a hand ball inside the box giving the Chippewas a penalty kick.

Amanda Britian took the shot and put it past Lauren Schill. Schill replaced Mikki Easter in the second half.

Twenty minutes later, Marquette was called for another foul inside the box leading to another Central Michigan penalty kick. This time on a yellow card on Schill.

Addie Brown got this one past Schill to bring the game within one. It was Brown’s first collegiate career goal.

Marquette outnumbered Central Michigan in virtually every statistic, including outshooting the Chippewas 13-10.

Redshirt sophomore defender Emma Tabor earned her first collegiate career start. The Brookfield, Wisconsin, native saw 39 minutes of action.

Twombly, Wetherell and Starker saw extended minutes tonight. In 39 minutes off the bench, Starker, the 2021 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year, recorded both a goal and assist in her first collegiate game.

The Golden Eagles move to 5-0-1 all-time against the Chippewas.

Marquette (1-0) will have 10 days off until their next match Aug. 29 when they face Notre Dame at 12 p.m. CST at Valley Fields.

This article was written John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.