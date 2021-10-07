Marquette ends three-game win streak with a 3-0 loss to UCONN

First-year forward Maggie Starker attempts to get a touch on the ball during Marquette’s 1-0 win over Seton Hall Oct. 3.

After a quick one-game homestand, the Marquette women’s soccer team was back on the road against UConn looking to move the needle of their first three-game winning streak in BIG EAST play since 2017 to four.

However, the Huskies had other plans as they defeated the Golden Eagles 3-0 at Morrone Stadium in Storrs, Connecticut.

It was the first time Marquette has given up two or more goals in a match since Sept. 5 at Utah State.

UConn came out striking, recording three shots in the first nine minutes.

In the 10th minute, sophomore midfielder Lucy Cappadona took a shot on net which was initially saved by Marquette redshirt first-year goalkeeper Mikki Easter. Then sophomore forward Jada Konte put Cappadona’s rebound in the back of the net to put the Huskies up early.

Then in the 25th minute, redshirt junior midfielder Alyssa Bombacino fired one from the left top corner of the 18-yard box but it sailed over the crossbar.

Marquette continued to apply the pressure in hopes of tying the score.

In the 30th minute, redshirt sophomore forward Alex Campana put a header off a cross pass into the box but it bounced back into play off the crossbar.

Marquette entered halftime with a deficit for just the third time this season and first since Sept. 2 at Brigham Young.

In the 51st minute, sophomore forward Jaydah Bedoya striked from the top of the box as she sneaked one into the bottom right corner to increase UConn’s lead to 2-0.

Then in the 71st minute, first-year defender Laci Lewis switched the field with a pass to the left side of the field. First-year midfielder Joyce Ryder fired one on net which found its way to the back as the shot grazed off of Easter’s fingers.

Over the course of the remaining 18 minutes, Marquette struggled to create some offense as they recorded just two shots during the span.

First-year forward Maggie Starker led Marquette on the night with three shots on goal. Bombacino added two shots on goal of her own.

UConn outshot Marquette 17-13 on the evening. On the season, the Golden Eagles’ have been outshot 148-140 by its opponents.

Easter finished the game with seven saves while allowing three goals. Meanwhile Huskies first-year goalkeeper MaryKate Ward finished with seven saves in the shutout.

Marquette (7-5, 3-2 BIG EAST) will head to Providence, Rhode Island Sunday to take on the Providence Friars at 12 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Kelly Reilly. She can be reached at kelly.reilly@marquette.edu or on Twitter @kellyreillyyy.