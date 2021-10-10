Marquette goes winless on two-game road trip

First-year forward Maggie Starker attempts to get a touch on the ball during Marquette’s 1-0 win over Seton Hall Oct. 3.

Following a 3-0 loss to UConn Thursday, the Marquette women’s soccer team looked to re-enter the win column Sunday afternoon at Providence.

However, the Friars had other plans as they defeated the Golden Eagles 3-1 at Chapey Fields.

It is the second time this season, that Marquette went winless during a two-game road trip.

Providence began the scoring in the 12th minute, when sophomore forward Meg Hughes shot one from the top of the 18-yard box into the top left corner. Graduate student midfielder Amber Birchwell had the assist.

Two minutes later, Birchwell had an opportunity to find the back of the net herself but pressure from the Golden Eagles defense forced the shot to sail above the crossbar.

In the 36th minute, Marquette had an opportunity to tie the score with a free kick opportunity but first-year forward Maggie Starker’s shot was saved by Providence sophomore goalkeeper Emma Bodmer.

For the second straight game, Marquette went into the halftime break with a deficit.

Providence outshot Marquette seven to one in the first half.

In the 52nd minute, as two Golden Eagle defenders were coming on, Birchwell made a pass up the field and found graduate student forward Hannah McNulty who then put it past Marquette redshirt first-year goalkeeper.

The Friars were not done scoring there.

In the 76th minute, while moving up the left sideline sophomore forward Kyla Gallagher crossed one into the box where junior midfielder Ava Brandt put a toe the ball to put it past the diving Easter.

With four minutes left in the match, Marquette broke their silence.

In the 86th minute, Starker redirected a shot from graduate student Maddie Monticello for her fourth goal of the season.

Starker’s goal would not be enough for Marquette to put together a comeback as the Friars defense kept the Golden Eagles offense hostile in the remaining three minutes.

Providence outshot Marquette 17-7 on the afternoon. The Golden Eagles have now been outshot by their opponent 165-147.

It is the second time this season that the Golden Eagles have given up six or more goals in a two-game stretch.

Easter finished with two saves on the afternoon while allowing three goals.

With the loss, Marquette is now fifth place in the BIG EAST with four games remaining. The Golden Eagles have not made the BIG EAST Tournament since 2017.

Marquette (7-6, 3-3 BIG EAST) will return to Valley Fields Thursday to host St. John’s at 7 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Matthew Valente. He can be reached at matthew.valente@marquette.edu.