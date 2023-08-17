In its season opener against No. 18 Northwestern, Marquette women’s soccer was looking for its first ranked win since 2006.

However, the Golden Eagles could not complete the task Thursday night, as they fell 4-0 to the Wildcats at Valley Fields.

“I thought we came out a little flat and we paid for it,” Marquette head coach Frank Pelaez said. “We started to adjust. (With) the three goals, having a first game with a really high level of play that you’re playing against, you have to be on your toes constantly and we weren’t.”

Statistical leaders

Out of Marquette’s seven total shots, senior forward Elsi Twombly recorded three of them and put one on goal in 54 minutes of action.

Senior goalkeeper Mikki Easter notched seven saves on the night.

For Northwestern, senior midfielders Josie Aulicino and Meg Boade, and senior forward Ella Hase each had one goal and one assist.

Wildcats start hot

Within the first three minutes of the match, Northwestern had a 2-0 lead.

The first goal came in the first minute when a pass deflected off Easter and found its way to Hase who put it into the back of the net.

Two minutes later, Boade took a touch at the top of the box and fired the ball into the top right corner to give the Wildcats their second goal.

Things continued to go downhill for the Golden Eagles in the 14th minute when a corner kick from Aulicino found the foot of junior defender Emma Phillips in the box to make it 3-0.

Northwestern outshot Marquette 11-4 in the first half with eight of those shots forcing a save from Easter.

No response in second half

Northwestern would score its fourth goal in the 76th minute, but Marquette had no answer and ended its season opener with no goals.

Despite the result, Pelaez said that he liked the changes that were made coming out of the locker room.

“We adjusted some things in the second half where I felt like we did well with keeping the ball in front of us and being more patient,” Pelaez said. “When the 50-50 balls came around, we were able to be more aggressive.”

Marquette was outshot 19-7 on the night with just three shots occurring in the last 45 minutes.

New year, new faces

Although 11 of 14 Golden Eagles who found the back of the net last season returned to the rotation this year, Marquette’s roster also features eight first-year players.

Three of those players made their collegiate debuts in this match: forwards Taylor Schad and Madelyn Loucks and defender Emily Fix.

“The whole freshman class is talented (and) athletic,” Pelaez said. “They’re team players. I’m excited for them. They’re going to do good things for us and they’re adding to our depth, which is what we need.”

Junior forward Maggie Starker also made her first start since Sept. 29 of last year after spending the majority of her sophomore season on the sidelines with a knee injury.

“Starker’s a team player,” Pelaez said. “I’m excited to have her out there. She’s a warrior. She puts herself in positions where she’s throwing her body around everywhere. I want to be able to get her as healthy as I can throughout the year.”

Up next

For the first time in five years, Marquette (0-1) will hit the road to take on Colorado Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. CST.

“We’re going to regroup tomorrow (and) work on our game plan,” Pelaez said. “They (Colorado) played their first game today too, so we’ll look at some of that and see how we can go over there and steal one.”