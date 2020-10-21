BREAKING: Men’s, women’s basketball to quarantine

Marquette men’s and women’s basketball teams, as well as Tier 1 staff are required to quarantine for 14 days following one positive COVID-19 test within both programs.

This comes after the most recent round of testing Oct. 19. The two positive cases are out of a total of 45 tests of men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes and NCAA-defined Tier 1 team personnel. This news comes 35 days prior to the beginning of the season, which is set for Nov. 25.

“Our student-athletes and staff members have been doing a tremendous job in relation to following university and NCAA COVID-19 protocols and that effort has been reflected in our department’s low positivity rate,” athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement. “The actions we are taking surrounding the basketball programs are a proactive measure aimed at stopping the potential for increased infection, with the health and safety of everyone involved our highest priority.”

The release said Marquette Athletics has had eight positive cases after conducting 809 tests of student-athletes and staff.

Men’s basketball head coach Steve Wojciechowski said his team has had conversations about keeping their focus on what they are able to control in regard to COVID-19.

“While there are so many uncertainties with the virus, one action we are able to control is our response to the test results and our efforts as a program to keep everyone associated as healthy and safe as possible,” Wojciechowski said in a statement.

Women’s basketball head coach Megan Duffy said despite the setback, her team is looking forward to starting the season and hope to be back on the court soon.

“We appreciate our entire community’s efforts to help keep Marquette Athletics and our student-athletes healthy,” Duffy said in a statement.

This story is still developing.

This story was written by Zoe Comerford. She can be reached at isabel.comerford@marquette.edu or on Twitter @zoe_comerford.