Shots fired on campus

MUPD is investigating allegations of shots fired on 19th and Wisconsin Avenue. Marquette Wire stock photo.

MUPD is investigating allegations of shots fired on 19th and Wisconsin Avenue. Marquette Wire stock photo.

MUPD is investigating allegations of shots fired on 19th and Wisconsin Avenue. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

MUPD was not able to confirm a report of shots fired near 19th and Wisconsin, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said.

A Marquette University Police Department safety alert was sent at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday about the shots. A alert update was sent at approximately 6:42 p.m. explaining that there is no ongoing threat to campus.