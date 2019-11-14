MUPD searches for potentially armed suspect

MUPD is searching for a suspect who may be armed.

MUPD is searching for a suspect who may be armed.

MUPD is searching for a suspect who may be armed.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Marquette University Police Department is searching for a potentially armed, known suspect in a domestic abuse situation.

A female Marquette student is being stalked by the suspect, who is not Marquette affiliated. The suspect is an African American male who is 18 years old.

MUPD sent students a safety alert Thursday at approximately 12:08 p.m.

According to the safety alert, the subject made verbal contact with the victim, threatening bodily harm to the victim and her friends at 600 block N. 23th Street. The subject is stalking the victim and may be armed.

MUPD Assistant Chief Jeff Kranz said he could not speak openly about the case, as an investigation is ongoing. However, he said MUPD is not certain he is on campus, but is taking precautions.

Campus community members are encouraged to contact MUPD at (414) 288-6800 or via the 450 blue light phones if they see the suspect on campus.