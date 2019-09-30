Man charged with felony in shooting near courthouse

Police work to gather information on the scene near 9th and Wells streets after Tuesday's shooting.

Police work to gather information on the scene near 9th and Wells streets after Tuesday's shooting.

Police work to gather information on the scene near 9th and Wells streets after Tuesday's shooting.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A 19-year-old man is being charged with shooting another man twice Tuesday outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse, near 9th and Wells streets.

Marcel Romeo Vanlandingham is charged with first-degree reckless injury after opening his trunk, pulling out a rifle and shooting another 19-year-old man in his upper right thigh and left wrist area, according to the criminal complaint. The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was at the courthouse for a hearing. A commotion arose in the hallway involving the victim, the mother of the victim’s child and Vanlandingham. They all eventually walked outside, congregating near the fountain outside the courthouse.

While the victim and the child’s mother argued, Vanlandingham held the child. He then handed the child to the mother and said he would “take care of this,” according to the criminal complaint.

That’s when Vanlandingham threatened to shoot the victim.

The victim followed Vanlandingham as the suspect walked to his car, which was parked near 9th and Wells streets.

After getting the gun out of his trunk, Vanlandingham stepped onto the sidewalk and shot the victim twice. He then fled the scene in his car.

Vanlandingham told police that the victim and the victim’s brother were giving threats to the suspect and his girlfriend. He said he told the victim that he had a gun, but that the victim and his brother said, “You’re not going to shoot, we are going to beat your a–!”

The suspect admitted to police that he shot the victim twice with his gun.

Marquette students received a safety alert Tuesday afternoon around 4:15 p.m. about the shooting, which took place near the east side of campus. Students in the Straz Tower residence hall, located on 9th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, were told to go in their rooms and lock the doors.

If convicted, Vanlandingham faces up to 25 years in the Wisconsin prison system and a fine of up to $100,000. His use of a dangerous weapon in the alleged crime can add up to five years to the prison sentence.

Vanlandingham’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

The suspect has a previous conviction for disorderly conduct related to a March 19 incident. He was sentenced to 30 days in the House of Corrections, one year of probation and community service hours, according to online court records.