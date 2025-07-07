Shots fired on N 18th Street and West Highland Avenue

MUPD hasn’t identified any suspects. Marquette Wire stock photo.

The Marquette University Police Department responded to a shooting around 8 p.m., Monday July 7 on N 18th Street and West Highland Avenue, two blocks north of Marquette’s Norris Park.

MUPD and The Milwaukee Police Department are currently investigating the incident and haven’t identified any suspects.

According to witnesses, consecutive rounds of shots were fired and emergency personnel were traveling eastbound on Highland Avenue.

MUPD sent out a safety alert text at 8:04 p.m. and an email to students at 9:05 p.m. The email said a house and vehicle were found with bullet holes, but a Marquette university spokesperson said neither are affiliated with the university.

No officers or bystanders were struck by gunfire, according to MPD.

This story was updated to add new information.

This story was written by Joey Schamber. He can be reached at [email protected].