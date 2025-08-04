Body recovered from Menomonee River in MUPD’s jurisdiction

The body was recovered around noon on Aug. 4. Marquette Wire stock photo.

A body was recovered around 12 p.m. on Aug. 4 from the Menomonee River. The Marquette University Police Department responded to the scene as the location was in its jurisdiction.

The recovery happened near North 21st Street and West Mount Vernon Avenue, with campus facilities including Valley Fields and the Marquette Gymnasium nearby.

Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious, but that the situation remains under investigation.

MUPD is assisting Milwaukee Police with their investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected].