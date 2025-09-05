The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUPD’s traffic enforcement unit reports 200 traffic stops in the first 11 weeks of operation

Byline photo of Sahil Gupta
Sahil Gupta, Politics and Student Government ReporterSeptember 5, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Clay Ellis-Escobar

Marquette University Police Department’s newly established traffic enforcement unit has made 200 traffic stops, leading to 171 citations and 14 arrests for OWI’s in the first 11 weeks of operation.

As part of the initiative, officers have been provided with new resources to closely monitor traffic patterns in their jurisdiction on and around campus, including new speed detection devices and specialized training in traffic enforcement. The unit is staffed by on-duty officers without direct assignments. 

MUPD Sergeant Josiah Williams who is leading the initiative said the program aims to address drivers along busy campus thoroughfares at speeds well above posted limits, citing incidents of drivers traveling at speeds over 70 miles per hour. 

The move comes after several traffic incidents in recent years. Joseph Daniels, former Dean of the College of Business Administration was struck by a vehicle and died in February 2020. Another incident near 11th Street and Wisconsin Avenue killed Michael David Starks in July 2024. Williams said the initiative is designed to reduce incidents such as these.

“We wanted to make sure that we were doing our part to make the area in the campus safer,” Williams said.

MUPD is working on this venture alongside the Milwaukee Police Department, itself no stranger to handling traffic incidents. Their traffic safety unit has issued 2,631 speeding citations so far this year.The unit also issues citations for other offenses such as signal and sign violations. 

The intention of Marquette’s unit is to collaborate with MPD on goals related to traffic safety, including ones reducing OWI incidents and seat belt violations. 

Williams said MUPD will also work with other police departments in the area to decide which methods to adopt into their unit. 

“We’re gonna have to sit down with other departments in the area and see what they are doing,” Williams said. 

The City of Milwaukee has adopted a Vision Zero Action Plan to eliminate traffic deaths by 2037. So far, they’ve installed traffic calming measures like curb bump outs and speed humps in high traffic areas. 

Since the beginning of the MUPD’s traffic enforcement unit on June 1, there has been a 165% increase in traffic stops from the same period in 2024.

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with MPD
The body was recovered around noon on Aug. 4. Marquette Wire stock photo.
Body recovered from Menomonee River in MUPD's jurisdiction
MUPD hasn't identified any suspects. Marquette Wire stock photo.
Shots fired on N 18th Street and West Highland Avenue
MKE community reflects on recent motor vehicle thefts
"Cocoa With a cop" is a spinoff of "Coffee With a cop."
Cocoa with a Cop: Connecting the MU community
Also tagged with mupd
Scott Metz accepts an award from MUPD Chief Edith Hudson. Photo courtesy of Marquette Today.
Off-duty MUPD officer dies from cardiac event
Milwaukee Police Department are looking into multiple suspects.
Shots fired on 20th street and W. Kilbourn near student housing
Motorized personal vehicles must not be used on sidewalks, parked on sidewalks or stored in university-owned housing. 
The truth about electric scooters
Blue has a vest, collar and official police badge that he wears when it's time to go to work.
'Blue' alleviates campus blues
About the Contributor
Sahil Gupta
Sahil Gupta, Politics and Student Government Reporter
Sahil Gupta is a first-year from Elm Grove, Wisconsin majoring in Journalism. He is a news reporter for the Marquette Wire for the 2024-2025 school year. In his free time, Sahil enjoys cooking food, exploring Milwaukee and listening to Taylor Swift. As a news reporter, Sahil is eager to raise civic awareness through political coverage and share stories of Golden Eagles doing extraordinary things.