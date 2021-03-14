MUPD issues safety alert about individual “threatening and striking women” in the Marquette area

Marquette University Police Department has warned students of a male individual threatening and striking women in the Marquette campus area.

MUPD is currently working with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and Milwaukee Behavioral Health to develop a long-term supervision and treatment plan.

The individual is 6 foot 1, 229 lbs, and a muscular build.

MUPD dedicated extra police officers to respond to reports of the individual in the area. Anyone who sees the individual shown in the photo is encouraged to contact MUPD at (414)-288-6800, the EagleEye safety app or one of the blue light phones on campus.

This story was written by Megan Woolard. She can be reached at megan.woolard@marquette.edu