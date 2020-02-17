BREAKING: Bullet enters The Commons window, no injuries reported

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A bullet entered the eighth floor window of a study room in the Wells St. Hall tower in The Commons residence hall Sunday shortly before midnight, according to a Marquette University Police Department safety alert.

No one was injured in the incident. The shooting happened between two cars near N. 17th Street and W. Highland Ave., which is less than half a mile from The Commons. The Wells St. Hall tower runs parallel to 18th and Wells streets and houses nearly 500 undergraduate students.

MUPD and Resident Assistants checked on all residents on the affected side of Wells St. Hall and confirmed no injuries, according to the alert. MUPD Assistant Chief Jeff Kranz said students in the residence hall were worried about the incident, but said MUPD was transparent with information to ease concerns.

“We’re out there, we’re patrolling,” MUPD Assistant Chief Jeff Kranz said. “I believe this was a random act and that the tower itself was not targeted by the shot.”

Kranz said the shooting was a brief exchange that poses no ongoing threat to campus.

The area of the shooting is also near university-owned apartment buildings Campus Town West, located at 819 N. 16th St., and Campus Town East, located at 1500 W. Wells St., which both house junior, senior and graduate students. These buildings were not affected by the incident.

Milwaukee police are investigating the incident, university spokesperson Lynn Griffith said. It is unclear if a suspect was located. Kranz said MPD did not immediately provide any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact MUPD at 414-288-6800.

This story is developing.