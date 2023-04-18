Marquette student dies in Cobeen residence hall

Kamrin Ray, a 19-year-old first-year student in the College of Business Administration, died Monday in Cobeen Residence Hall as confirmed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner and the Marquette University Police Department.

According to a recently published investigation report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, Mohammed Batayneh, MUPD was dispatched to Cobeen at 9:37 p.m last night. They arrived three minutes later and began performing CPR on Ray.

“Upon arrival, officers confirmed there was a non-responsive student, attempted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful,” Jeffrey Kranz, MUPD Assistant Chief, said.

One minute after MUPD responded, the medical examiner said in its investigation report that the Milwaukee County Fire Department arrived to respond to a report of “respiratory arrest” and took over CPR from MUPD.

The medical examiner, Batayneh pronounced Ray dead at the scene at approximately 10:34 p.m. Monday.

Kranz said there were no signs of trauma to the student.

While there is no official cause of death, the report stated “he had a history of diabetes with insulin found near him.” The investigation report also said Ray had no history of legal drug use, alcohol use or tobacco use documented by MUPD.

Karen Domagalski, operations manager of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, said an autopsy was conducted, but the cause of death will “be pending for approximately 14 to 16 weeks.”

According to the demographic report by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, Ray was found by his roommate at 9:36 p.m. The demographic report also said that Ray was last seen by his roommate at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Cobeen communal bathroom.

Tuesday morning, Tim Hanley, acting Keyes Dean of the College of Business Administration, informed business students of Ray’s passing.

“Kamrin was soft-spoken, attentive, thoughtful and interactive in his classes,” Hanley said in the email to the business students. “He was a wonderful young man who made those around him better. We mourn this loss.”

University President Michael Lovell sent a statement via email today mourning the loss of Ray. In his statement he acknowledged those part of the residence life staff and MUPD who were “immediately on the site” in an attempt to do everything they could to help Ray.

“Every one of us brings a special light to our Marquette community, and when one goes out, it is a loss for us all. We share this heartbreak with Kamrin’s family and friends whose lives are forever changed. We share the sadness of Kamrin’s instructors and classmates who feel his absence in class this week. We share the grief that Kamrin’s fellow Cobeen residents felt last night and are still feeling today,” Lovell said in the statement.

Hanley said a space in O’Brien Hall is being offered for reflection or a moment of quiet in room 407, the Executive Board Room.

Julia Abuzzahab contributed to this report.

This story is developing