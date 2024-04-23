The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Dean Tim Hanley to retire at the end of the semester

Andrew DeGuire set to become the new Dean of the College of Business Administration July 1
Byline photo of Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Executive News EditorApril 23, 2024
Tim+Hanley+received+his+bachelors+in+accounting+from+Marquette+in+1974.%0A%0APhoto+courtesy+of+Marquette+Today.
Tim Hanley received his bachelors in accounting from Marquette in 1974. Photo courtesy of Marquette Today.

Dean of the College of Business Administration, Tim Hanley, will retire at the end of this semester.

Hanley is a Marquette alum who graduated in 1974 from the accounting program.

“My degree from this program gave me the foundation for a wonderful career. I’m glad to see it still going strong,” Hanley said in a statement in Marquette Today.

Hanley highlighted the executive-in-residence program, as he helped build it from the ground-up throughout his time as Dean. He also thanked the accounting department for giving him a foundation for his career.

“Thank you to everyone who has made my time as dean such a joy. Although I am entering a new stage of my career, this college will never be far from my thoughts,” Hanley said.

Andrew DeGuire, who currently serves as Vice President of corporate strategy for Northwestern Mutual, will become the new Dean beginning July 1.

“I look forward to leading Marquette Business and continuing its tradition of preparing its students with the knowledge to succeed, the principles to lead and the confidence to connect what’s good for business with what’s good for people,” DeGuire said.

There will be a retirement celebration for Dean Hanley on May 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Alumni Memorial Union Henke Lounge/ Lunda Room.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected]

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with College of Business Administration
Marquettes Teams are in the Top 50 globally. Marquette Wire stock photo.
Two Marquette investment banking teams in Top 50 Globally
Women in Business members at their first event in the 707 Hub.
Women in Business looks to expand opportunities for members
Marquettes Teams are in the Top 50 globally. Marquette Wire stock photo.
Academic Senate to vote on potential AIM major
Cobeen Hall is located 1111 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Marquette student dies in Cobeen residence hall
About the Contributor
Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Executive News Editor
Sophia is a sophomore from Arlington Heights, IL studying journalism. This year she will serving as the Executive News Editor after spending last year as a news reporter. In her free time, Sophia enjoys reading, working out and going to new places with her friends. This year Sophia is looking forward to collaborating with others and learning more about what happens on campus.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *