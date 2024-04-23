Dean Tim Hanley to retire at the end of the semester

Tim Hanley received his bachelors in accounting from Marquette in 1974. Photo courtesy of Marquette Today.

Dean of the College of Business Administration, Tim Hanley, will retire at the end of this semester.

Hanley is a Marquette alum who graduated in 1974 from the accounting program.

“My degree from this program gave me the foundation for a wonderful career. I’m glad to see it still going strong,” Hanley said in a statement in Marquette Today.

Hanley highlighted the executive-in-residence program, as he helped build it from the ground-up throughout his time as Dean. He also thanked the accounting department for giving him a foundation for his career.

“Thank you to everyone who has made my time as dean such a joy. Although I am entering a new stage of my career, this college will never be far from my thoughts,” Hanley said.

Andrew DeGuire, who currently serves as Vice President of corporate strategy for Northwestern Mutual, will become the new Dean beginning July 1.

“I look forward to leading Marquette Business and continuing its tradition of preparing its students with the knowledge to succeed, the principles to lead and the confidence to connect what’s good for business with what’s good for people,” DeGuire said.

There will be a retirement celebration for Dean Hanley on May 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Alumni Memorial Union Henke Lounge/ Lunda Room.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected]