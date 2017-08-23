Marquette Wire renews partnership with athletics, announces fall broadcast schedule

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Marquette Wire Sports is renewing its broadcasting partnership with Marquette athletics for the 2017-18 school year. The Wire will carry 11 live-streaming sporting events during fall semester on marquettewire.org and gomarquette.com.

The broadcasts start Friday, Sept. 1 with a soccer doubleheader from Valley Fields. Men’s soccer’s match against University of Illinois-Chicago will be carried live starting at 6:05 p.m. and the women’s soccer match against Central Michigan will start immediately afterward at 8:15 p.m.

Volleyball broadcasts will begin the next weekend at the annual Marquette Invitational tournament, which is in the Al McGuire Center from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10. The Wire will broadcast both of Marquette’s matches that weekend – 7 p.m. Friday against Loyola Chicago and 1 p.m. Sunday against Kentucky.

Senior Matthew Unger and sophomore Tom Hillmeyer will co-produce the broadcasts. Personnel from the Wire’s sports desk will serve as the on-air commentators and the production staff will consist of student volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering for the live broadcasts, email matthew.unger@marquette.edu.