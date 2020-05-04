The Marquette Wire wins 80 awards for quality journalism

Marquette Wire reporters, editors, designers and photographers meet Dec. 2, 2019, in Johnston Hall to produce an issue of the award-winning Marquette Tribune. Marquette Wire stock photo.

The Marquette Wire earned 80 awards in the 2019 season, including both regional and national accolades from collegiate competitions hosted by professional organizations.

The awards consisted of 27 from the Society of Professional Journalists, 22 from the Milwaukee Press Club, 14 from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, 12 from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and five Eric Sevareid Awards from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.

The Milwaukee Press Club did not yet release places for awards. Of the contests that did release places, 40% of the Marquette Wire’s awards were first place winners.

Among the first place awards include Best All-Around Non Daily Student Newspaper, Best All-Around Radio Newscast, Best All-Around Television Newscast and Best Affiliated Website from SPJ. The Marquette Journal earned a finalist award from SPJ for its fall 2019 issue.

Natallie St. Onge, the incoming executive director of the Marquette Wire for 2020-21, received recognition as Collegiate Journalist of the Year from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. The award recognizes St. Onge for the quality of her work and contributions to the campus community.

Left Behind, the three-part series in the Marquette Tribune published during the spring 2019 semester, won first place awards from SPJ and WNA, and it is a finalist in the MPC contest, though its place is unknown. The written series shed light on the university’s complicity in physical discipline used by an academic adviser on student Walter Spence, who died by suicide in 1978.

The 2019 Marquette University Student Government Debate hosted by MUTV won a first place Eric Sevareid award. The Finding Home Town Hall Forum, hosted by the Marquette Wire Nov. 17, 2019, won an award from the Milwaukee Press Club.

SPJ recognized the Marquette Wire’s coverage of the university’s demonstration policy with a first place award. The entry included stories about policy revision, differing interpretations of the policy’s meaning, university changes to the policy without notification to the community, faculty concerns and the university’s decision to reexamine the policy. The Marquette Wire earned a first place award from WNA for its editorial about the policy.

Read the full list of awards below:

NATIONAL SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS MARK OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS:

The Marquette Wire was notified that it will win one national Mark of

Excellence Award, but the information cannot be released at this time.

REGIONAL SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS MARK OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS:

This is a regional competition between students in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Winners advance to the national competition.

WINNER

Best All-Around Non Daily Student Newspaper

Marquette Tribune

Marquette Wire staff

WINNER

Best All-Around Radio Newscast

Wire Weekly

Lucie Sullivan & Marquette Wire staff

WINNER

Best All-Around Television Newscast

Marquette Now – Nov. 6, 2019

Margaret Cahill, Vanessa Rivera, Cal Gessner & Marquette Wire staff

WINNER

Best Affiliated Web Site

Marquette Wire

Marquette Wire staff

WINNER

Breaking News Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students

Shooter injures man near 9th Street and Wisconsin Avenue

Sydney Czyzon, Jenny Whidden, Sarah Lipo

WINNER

General News Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students

University requires permission for on-campus protests

Marquette Wire staff

WINNER

In-Depth Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students

Left Behind

Matthew Martinez, Sydney Czyzon

WINNER

General Column Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students

Kevin Schablin

WINNER

Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students

Blockton’s collegiate success starts with upbringing, coaching at Dominican

Zoe Comerford

WINNER

Editorial Writing

Marquette Wire Editorial Board

WINNER

Data Visualization

Trump v. Biden

Sydney Czyzon

WINNER

General News Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students

Students protest climate change, MU demonstration policy

Sydney Czyzon

WINNER

Sports Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students

Marquette secures win against University of Alabama at Birmingham

Jordan Johnson

FINALIST

Breaking News Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students

O’Brien Fellow Jenni Monet arrested for DWI, resisting arrest

Annie Mattea

FINALIST

Feature Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students

‘Controlled chaos’ prepares Konovodoff for Marquette

Zoe Comerford

FINALIST

General Column Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students

Aminah Beg

FINALIST

Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students

Gwyn Jones comes to Marquette after upbringing as goat farmer

Zoe Comerford

FINALIST

Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students

Five-time BIG EAST champion speaks out about reality of transfer process

John Steppe

FINALIST

Best Student Magazine

Finding Home: Marquette Journal

Natallie St. Onge and Marquette Wire staff

FINALIST

Feature Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students

Falling for Marquette

Jordan Johnson, Elena Fiegen and Claire Gallagher

FINALIST

Feature Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students

Finding home: Jeff Stingley

Jordan Johnson

FINALIST

Sports Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students

Teammates embrace Howard’s 30-point performances

Jordan Johnson

FINALIST

Sports Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students

Howard earns spot on AP Preseason All-America team

Jordan Johnson

FINALIST

Radio Sports Reporting

First year captain

Dan Avington

FINALIST

Radio Sports Reporting

Volleyball in her blood

Dan Avington

FINALIST

Television Sports Reporting

Frosh golfer

Jack Phillips

WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION:

This is a statewide contest among college journalists.

FIRST PLACE:

Best News Writing (Radio)

Spring Cleanup

Bridget Fogarty

FIRST PLACE:

General Entertainment Program (Radio)

Dad Rock Radio: Battle of the Nerds

Jennifer Walter, Natalie Walter

SECOND PLACE:

Best Newscast (TV)

Marquette Now – Nov. 6, 2019

Margaret Cahill, Vanessa Rivera, Cal Gessner & Marquette Wire staff

SECOND PLACE:

Best News Writing (Radio)

Sri Lanka Vigil

Bridget Fogarty

SECOND PLACE:

Sports Story (TV)

Frosh Golfer

Jack Phillips

SECOND PLACE:

Sports Story (Radio)

First year captain

Dan Avington

SECOND PLACE:

Sports Play-by-Play (RADIO)

Volleyball NCAA Tournament v. Dayton

Dan Avington, Shane Hogan

SECOND PLACE:

Public Affairs (TV)

MUSG Debate

Sydney Czyzon, Chelsea Johanning, Margaret Cahill, Natallie St. Onge, Alex Langosch, Tara Schumal & Marquette Wire staff

THIRD PLACE:

Sports Story (TV)

God Before Basketball

Aimee Galaszewski

THIRD PLACE:

Air Check (Radio)

Dad Rock Radio: Steve’s Got the Blues

Jennifer Walter, Natalie Walter

THIRD PLACE:

Audio Storytelling – Sound (Radio)

Green Space Spring

Bridget Fogarty

THIRD PLACE:

Feature Story (TV)

Tiny Big Voice

Tara Schumal, Sydney Czyzon

MBJA ERIC SEVAREID AWARD COMPETITION:

The Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association represents six states: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

WINNER

Best Talk/Public Affairs (TV)

MUSG Debate

Sydney Czyzon, Chelsea Johanning, Margaret Cahill, Natallie St. Onge, Alex Langosch, Tara Schumal & Marquette Wire staff

WINNER

Best Newscast (Radio)

Wire Weekly – 4/4/19

Lucie Sullivan & Marquette Wire staff

MERIT

General Reporting (Radio)

Foot Wash

Margaret Cahill

MERIT

Hard Feature (Radio)

Spring Cleanup

Bridget Fogarty

MERIT

Sports Reporting (Radio)

First Year Captain

Dan Avington

WISCONSIN NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION

This is a statewide contest among college journalists.

COLLEGIATE JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Natallie St. Onge

FIRST PLACE

In-Depth Story

Left Behind

Matthew Martinez, Sydney Czyzon

FIRST PLACE

Sports Story

Five-Time BIG EAST champion speaks out about the reality of transfer process

John Steppe

FIRST PLACE

Editorial Writing

All voices essential to thriving campus

Marquette Wire Editorial Board

FIRST PLACE

Infographic

Study drugs circulate on Marquette Campus

Matthew Martinez

FIRST PLACE

Best Website

Marquettewire.org

Marquette Wire Staff

SECOND PLACE

Breaking News Reporting

O’Brien Fellow Jenni Monet arrested for DWI, resisting arrest

Annie Mattea

SECOND PLACE

Freedom of Information Award

What happened to Walter Spence?

Matthew Martinez

THIRD PLACE

Feature Story

Seniors strive to eat pasta with 526 new people

Kelli Arseneau

THIRD PLACE

Arts and Entertainment Story

Food Park bolsters MKE entrepreneurs

Grace Schneider

THIRD PLACE

Editorial Writing

University must acknowledge role in abuse

Marquette Wire Editorial Board

THIRD PLACE

Page Design

Left Behind

Chelsea Johanning

HONORABLE MENTION

General Excellence

Marquette Tribune

HONORABLE MENTION

Infographic

Who’s coming to Milwaukee for the DNC?

Grace Dawson, Matthew Martinez

MILWAUKEE PRESS CLUB

Places have not yet been announced. Entries below will receive

Gold, Silver or Bronze awards.

WRITING

Best News Story

College of Education faces potential merge, structural changes

Natallie St. Onge

Best Long Hard Feature Story

A New Lease on Life

Matthew Harte

Best Short Hard Feature Story

George Lardner Jr., Pulitzer Prize-winning Marquette alumnus, dies at 85

Jenny Whidden

Best Short Soft Feature Story

One of a Kind

Sydney Czyzon

Writing Best Sports Story

Faith plays crucial role in shaping Howard’s life, starts FCA at Marquette

Zoe Comerford

Best Investigative Reporting

Left Behind

Matthew Martinez

VISUAL JOURNALISM:

Best Still Photograph/Photos

Marquette men’s soccer wins against Alabama

Jordan Johnson

AUDIO:

Best News Story Single or Ongoing

Foot Wash

Margaret Cahill

Spring Cleanup

Bridget Fogarty

Best Sports Story

Volleyball in her Blood

Dan Avington

VIDEO:

Best News Story Single or Ongoing

Foot Baths

Margaret Cahill, Aitza Cabrera

Best Feature Story

Tiny Big Voice

Tara Schumal, Sydney Czyzon

Best Sports Story

God Before Basketball

Aimee Galaszewski

Best Newscast

Marquette Now – 11/6/19

Margaret Cahill, Cal Gessner, Isabel Tuisl, Kaylee Staral, Vanessa Rivera, Jackson Gross, Kate Hyland

Best Program, Documentary or Special

Finding Home Town Hall Forum

Alex Rivera-Grant, Chelsea Johanning, Charlie Waitkus, Natallie St. Onge, Cal Gessner, Kennedy Coleman

MUSG Debate

Chelsea Johanning, Margaret Cahill, Sydney Czyzon, Natallie St. Onge, Alex Langosch, Tara Schumal

ONLINE:

Best Website Design

www.marquettewire.org

Sydney Czyzon

Best News Story

Government shutdown affects Les Aspin internship program

Emma Tomsich

Best Sports Story

Blockton’s collegiate success starts with upbringing, coaching at Dominican

Zoe Comerford

Gwyn Jones comes to Marquette after upbringing as goat farmer

Zoe Comerford

Best Investigative Reporting

‘Study drugs’ circulate on Marquette campus

Lelah Byron

Best Editorial or Commentary

Ombuds office elimination detrimental to faculty, staff

Marquette Wire editorial board