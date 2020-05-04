The Marquette Wire wins 80 awards for quality journalism
The Marquette Wire earned 80 awards in the 2019 season, including both regional and national accolades from collegiate competitions hosted by professional organizations.
The awards consisted of 27 from the Society of Professional Journalists, 22 from the Milwaukee Press Club, 14 from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, 12 from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and five Eric Sevareid Awards from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.
The Milwaukee Press Club did not yet release places for awards. Of the contests that did release places, 40% of the Marquette Wire’s awards were first place winners.
Among the first place awards include Best All-Around Non Daily Student Newspaper, Best All-Around Radio Newscast, Best All-Around Television Newscast and Best Affiliated Website from SPJ. The Marquette Journal earned a finalist award from SPJ for its fall 2019 issue.
Natallie St. Onge, the incoming executive director of the Marquette Wire for 2020-21, received recognition as Collegiate Journalist of the Year from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. The award recognizes St. Onge for the quality of her work and contributions to the campus community.
Left Behind, the three-part series in the Marquette Tribune published during the spring 2019 semester, won first place awards from SPJ and WNA, and it is a finalist in the MPC contest, though its place is unknown. The written series shed light on the university’s complicity in physical discipline used by an academic adviser on student Walter Spence, who died by suicide in 1978.
The 2019 Marquette University Student Government Debate hosted by MUTV won a first place Eric Sevareid award. The Finding Home Town Hall Forum, hosted by the Marquette Wire Nov. 17, 2019, won an award from the Milwaukee Press Club.
SPJ recognized the Marquette Wire’s coverage of the university’s demonstration policy with a first place award. The entry included stories about policy revision, differing interpretations of the policy’s meaning, university changes to the policy without notification to the community, faculty concerns and the university’s decision to reexamine the policy. The Marquette Wire earned a first place award from WNA for its editorial about the policy.
NATIONAL SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS MARK OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS:
The Marquette Wire was notified that it will win one national Mark of
Excellence Award, but the information cannot be released at this time.
REGIONAL SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS MARK OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS:
This is a regional competition between students in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Winners advance to the national competition.
WINNER
Best All-Around Non Daily Student Newspaper
Marquette Tribune
Marquette Wire staff
WINNER
Best All-Around Radio Newscast
Wire Weekly
Lucie Sullivan & Marquette Wire staff
WINNER
Best All-Around Television Newscast
Marquette Now – Nov. 6, 2019
Margaret Cahill, Vanessa Rivera, Cal Gessner & Marquette Wire staff
WINNER
Best Affiliated Web Site
Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire staff
WINNER
Breaking News Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students
Shooter injures man near 9th Street and Wisconsin Avenue
Sydney Czyzon, Jenny Whidden, Sarah Lipo
WINNER
General News Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students
University requires permission for on-campus protests
Marquette Wire staff
WINNER
In-Depth Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students
Left Behind
Matthew Martinez, Sydney Czyzon
WINNER
General Column Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students
Kevin Schablin
WINNER
Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students
Blockton’s collegiate success starts with upbringing, coaching at Dominican
Zoe Comerford
WINNER
Editorial Writing
Marquette Wire Editorial Board
WINNER
Data Visualization
Trump v. Biden
Sydney Czyzon
WINNER
General News Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students
Students protest climate change, MU demonstration policy
Sydney Czyzon
WINNER
Sports Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students
Marquette secures win against University of Alabama at Birmingham
Jordan Johnson
FINALIST
Breaking News Reporting (Large) 10,000+ Students
O’Brien Fellow Jenni Monet arrested for DWI, resisting arrest
Annie Mattea
FINALIST
Feature Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students
‘Controlled chaos’ prepares Konovodoff for Marquette
Zoe Comerford
FINALIST
General Column Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students
Aminah Beg
FINALIST
Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students
Gwyn Jones comes to Marquette after upbringing as goat farmer
Zoe Comerford
FINALIST
Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students
Five-time BIG EAST champion speaks out about reality of transfer process
John Steppe
FINALIST
Best Student Magazine
Finding Home: Marquette Journal
Natallie St. Onge and Marquette Wire staff
FINALIST
Feature Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students
Falling for Marquette
Jordan Johnson, Elena Fiegen and Claire Gallagher
FINALIST
Feature Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students
Finding home: Jeff Stingley
Jordan Johnson
FINALIST
Sports Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students
Teammates embrace Howard’s 30-point performances
Jordan Johnson
FINALIST
Sports Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students
Howard earns spot on AP Preseason All-America team
Jordan Johnson
FINALIST
Radio Sports Reporting
First year captain
Dan Avington
FINALIST
Radio Sports Reporting
Volleyball in her blood
Dan Avington
FINALIST
Television Sports Reporting
Frosh golfer
Jack Phillips
WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION:
This is a statewide contest among college journalists.
FIRST PLACE:
Best News Writing (Radio)
Spring Cleanup
Bridget Fogarty
FIRST PLACE:
General Entertainment Program (Radio)
Dad Rock Radio: Battle of the Nerds
Jennifer Walter, Natalie Walter
SECOND PLACE:
Best Newscast (TV)
Marquette Now – Nov. 6, 2019
Margaret Cahill, Vanessa Rivera, Cal Gessner & Marquette Wire staff
SECOND PLACE:
Best News Writing (Radio)
Sri Lanka Vigil
Bridget Fogarty
SECOND PLACE:
Sports Story (TV)
Frosh Golfer
Jack Phillips
SECOND PLACE:
Sports Story (Radio)
First year captain
Dan Avington
SECOND PLACE:
Sports Play-by-Play (RADIO)
Volleyball NCAA Tournament v. Dayton
Dan Avington, Shane Hogan
SECOND PLACE:
Public Affairs (TV)
MUSG Debate
Sydney Czyzon, Chelsea Johanning, Margaret Cahill, Natallie St. Onge, Alex Langosch, Tara Schumal & Marquette Wire staff
THIRD PLACE:
Sports Story (TV)
God Before Basketball
Aimee Galaszewski
THIRD PLACE:
Air Check (Radio)
Dad Rock Radio: Steve’s Got the Blues
Jennifer Walter, Natalie Walter
THIRD PLACE:
Audio Storytelling – Sound (Radio)
Green Space Spring
Bridget Fogarty
THIRD PLACE:
Feature Story (TV)
Tiny Big Voice
Tara Schumal, Sydney Czyzon
MBJA ERIC SEVAREID AWARD COMPETITION:
The Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association represents six states: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
WINNER
Best Talk/Public Affairs (TV)
MUSG Debate
Sydney Czyzon, Chelsea Johanning, Margaret Cahill, Natallie St. Onge, Alex Langosch, Tara Schumal & Marquette Wire staff
WINNER
Best Newscast (Radio)
Wire Weekly – 4/4/19
Lucie Sullivan & Marquette Wire staff
MERIT
General Reporting (Radio)
Foot Wash
Margaret Cahill
MERIT
Hard Feature (Radio)
Spring Cleanup
Bridget Fogarty
MERIT
Sports Reporting (Radio)
First Year Captain
Dan Avington
WISCONSIN NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION
This is a statewide contest among college journalists.
COLLEGIATE JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
Natallie St. Onge
FIRST PLACE
In-Depth Story
Left Behind
Matthew Martinez, Sydney Czyzon
FIRST PLACE
Sports Story
Five-Time BIG EAST champion speaks out about the reality of transfer process
John Steppe
FIRST PLACE
Editorial Writing
All voices essential to thriving campus
Marquette Wire Editorial Board
FIRST PLACE
Infographic
Study drugs circulate on Marquette Campus
Matthew Martinez
FIRST PLACE
Best Website
Marquettewire.org
Marquette Wire Staff
SECOND PLACE
Breaking News Reporting
O’Brien Fellow Jenni Monet arrested for DWI, resisting arrest
Annie Mattea
SECOND PLACE
Freedom of Information Award
What happened to Walter Spence?
Matthew Martinez
THIRD PLACE
Feature Story
Seniors strive to eat pasta with 526 new people
Kelli Arseneau
THIRD PLACE
Arts and Entertainment Story
Food Park bolsters MKE entrepreneurs
Grace Schneider
THIRD PLACE
Editorial Writing
University must acknowledge role in abuse
Marquette Wire Editorial Board
THIRD PLACE
Page Design
Left Behind
Chelsea Johanning
HONORABLE MENTION
General Excellence
Marquette Tribune
HONORABLE MENTION
Infographic
Who’s coming to Milwaukee for the DNC?
Grace Dawson, Matthew Martinez
MILWAUKEE PRESS CLUB
Places have not yet been announced. Entries below will receive
Gold, Silver or Bronze awards.
WRITING
Best News Story
College of Education faces potential merge, structural changes
Natallie St. Onge
Best Long Hard Feature Story
A New Lease on Life
Matthew Harte
Best Short Hard Feature Story
George Lardner Jr., Pulitzer Prize-winning Marquette alumnus, dies at 85
Jenny Whidden
Best Short Soft Feature Story
One of a Kind
Sydney Czyzon
Writing Best Sports Story
Faith plays crucial role in shaping Howard’s life, starts FCA at Marquette
Zoe Comerford
Best Investigative Reporting
Left Behind
Matthew Martinez
VISUAL JOURNALISM:
Best Still Photograph/Photos
Marquette men’s soccer wins against Alabama
Jordan Johnson
AUDIO:
Best News Story Single or Ongoing
Foot Wash
Margaret Cahill
Spring Cleanup
Bridget Fogarty
Best Sports Story
Volleyball in her Blood
Dan Avington
VIDEO:
Best News Story Single or Ongoing
Foot Baths
Margaret Cahill, Aitza Cabrera
Best Feature Story
Tiny Big Voice
Tara Schumal, Sydney Czyzon
Best Sports Story
God Before Basketball
Aimee Galaszewski
Best Newscast
Marquette Now – 11/6/19
Margaret Cahill, Cal Gessner, Isabel Tuisl, Kaylee Staral, Vanessa Rivera, Jackson Gross, Kate Hyland
Best Program, Documentary or Special
Finding Home Town Hall Forum
Alex Rivera-Grant, Chelsea Johanning, Charlie Waitkus, Natallie St. Onge, Cal Gessner, Kennedy Coleman
MUSG Debate
Chelsea Johanning, Margaret Cahill, Sydney Czyzon, Natallie St. Onge, Alex Langosch, Tara Schumal
ONLINE:
Best Website Design
www.marquettewire.org
Sydney Czyzon
Best News Story
Government shutdown affects Les Aspin internship program
Emma Tomsich
Best Sports Story
Blockton’s collegiate success starts with upbringing, coaching at Dominican
Zoe Comerford
Gwyn Jones comes to Marquette after upbringing as goat farmer
Zoe Comerford
Best Investigative Reporting
‘Study drugs’ circulate on Marquette campus
Lelah Byron
Best Editorial or Commentary
Ombuds office elimination detrimental to faculty, staff
Marquette Wire editorial board