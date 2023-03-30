Submit work for Marquette Wire’s LitMag “IMPRINT” by April 1

The Marquette Journal is now accepting submissions for its LitMag “IMPRINT.”

What is the LitMag?

The LitMag is a digital publication that will be comprised of creative works that are more literary based. This means poetry, short stories, flash fiction, photography, digital art, art of any other medium, etc. Submissions are open to Marquette students, faculty and staff and will remain open until April 1, 2023 at midnight. After the pieces have been decided on, we will work with the designers to have the final product released by May 1, 2023.

How exactly do I submit something to the LitMag?

The best way to submit an entry for IMPRINT is to fill out the Submissions Google Form. You can submit as many things as you would like, all will be reviewed by the Marquette Journal team.

Please submit things as a JPEG (for art submissions), PDF, Word Doc or Google Doc with shared access to make things easier for compilation purposes.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Kimberly Cook ([email protected]) or Kiley Brockway ([email protected]).