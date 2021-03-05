Fashion Friday: Golden Globes 2021

Celebrities may have attended the event from the comfort of their own homes, but their fashions were red carpet worthy. Photo via Flickr

Awards season kicked off this past Sunday, and the fashion at this year’s Golden Globes was worth waiting for. Celebrities may have attended the event from the comfort of their own homes, but their fashions were red carpet worthy. Though there were a handful of celebrities whose looks caught my eye, the ones noted below are my favorites from the 2021 Golden Globes.

Elle Fanning

Draped in an icy light blue silk, Fanning exuded only the best of Gucci’s creations. As a sought out color of the season, this icy blue shade radiates both power and elegance. The armored straps hold up the delicate silk, as the fabric drapes diagonally down the bodice. This is arguably one of the best looks Fanning has worn in recent years.

Regina King

An asymmetrical neckline can be a risky choice, but this tin-man chic gown is a knock-out. The uniqueness of this Louis Vuitton gown speaks for itself — between the combination of the disco silver bouncing off of the simple black and the shapely defined inner silhouette, this dress easily made my list of must-haves.

Emma Corin

Eye-catching and distinctly original, this non-categorizable piece is so artistically pleasing. Beginning with the high tulle neck and built-out shoulders, regality oozes out of this Miu Miu original. The delicacy of the stone placement against the black backdrop whispers couture. My favorite aspect of this gown is the high leg slit forming a stark contrast between the conservative neckline and the va va voom of the leg exposure.

Josh O’Connor

Dressed in a Loewe men’s suit, Josh O’Connor brought intrigue to Golden Globes fashion this year. A black and white suit jacket laid over white pants and dress shirt, this is a wonderful example of the reimagined classic men’s suit. My favorite aspect of this ensemble is the 1800s style necktie resembling a cloth of some sort. This tie maintains its textured essence whilst effortlessly fading into a more modern suit.

This story was written by Mary Hanna. She can be reached at mary.hanna@marquette.edu.